Battalion Texas AM
Review: ‘The Woman King’
When it comes to historical war films, Hollywood’s zealous need to sensationalize for the sake of entertainment is often at odds with the gray realities of warfare. Compared to gladiator-like dramas in which big-shot actresses and actors emerge glittering from debris with impeccable hair and makeup, warfare is far more nuanced and complex. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” is one such exceptional piece of filmmaking that succeeds in thrilling audiences without burying the brutal realities of war and omitting its unsavory past.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantastic Fest Review: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is a pitch black comic look at male friendship
“I just don’t like you no more,” Brendan Gleeson’s Colm intones to Colin Farrell’s Pádraic in the inciting scene of The Banshees of Inisherin. It’s a line that would be a throwaway or a thin punchline in most other comedies but Martin McDonagh makes it the heart of this melancholic, heartbreaking, and ofttimes hilarious film. The impasse between two men, one who wants to be left alone and the other who can’t let go, is as gripping and meaningful as any tale of star-crossed lovers and it may be McDonagh’s magnum opus.
IGN
Werewolf by Night Review
Werewolf by Night will be streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 7, 2022. It was a dark and stormy night at Bloodstone Manor… if you recognize that cliche, you might also recognize the well-worn premise of Werewolf by Night, a stylish homage to the classic Universal monster movies from the 1930s and 40s. But while Universal itself has faltered in bringing its monsters back to the big screen, Werewolf by Night is a mesmerising celebration of everything those classic horrors were all about.
IGN
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
Collider
Unlock Clive Barker's "Hellhound Heart" With New 'Hellraiser' Documentary on Screambox
If you don't want to solve the Lament Configuration and want to view the Cenobites from a safe distance, breathe easy. The all-new ad-free horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, has an exclusive Hellraiser documentary ready for your viewing pleasure. Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, takes fans on...
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfortunately condemned horror sequel doesn’t deserve to be damned by bad reviews
Tomorrow brings the premiere of David Bruckner’s Hellraiser reboot on Hulu, and the latest installment in the never-ending horror franchise is already riding a wave of buzz and momentum, having secured the saga’s best-ever score on Rotten Tomatoes. As tends to be the case with any spooky series...
Austin Chronicle
ACL Interview: Live Wire Genesis Owusu Talks New Band and Unboxable Sound
In April, leaving the Austin touchdown of Genesis Owusu’s first stateside tour, I sent my friend a text: “This is the greatest show I’ve ever seen.” Then I sent another to clarify. “Y’know … without instruments.”. Going in, the Ghana-born 24-year-old was somebody...
Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’
Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
Music Box Boards SXSW Road Trip Drama ‘The Unknown Country’ Starring ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Actress Lily Gladstone
EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to SXSW road-trip drama The Unknown Country starring Certain Women and Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone and Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick). In director Morrisa Maltz’s indie pic, an unexpected invitation rushes a grieving young woman into a road trip through the American Midwest towards the border between Texas and Mexico. The young woman, Tana, navigates the complex, post-2016 election social climate, and a natural landscape that is increasingly surreal. Along the way, she bonds with unexpected people who are unknown to her yet intrinsically familiar. The Unknown Country is produced by Katherine Harper...
bungalower
Enzian screening silent horror film, “Haxan” as part of 13 Films of Halloween series
We told you HERE that Enzian Theater (Facebook | Website) was bringing back its hit “13 Films of Halloween” marathon again, but what we failed to realize was that they would e screening the witchiest of all witchy movies, Häxan,. Häxan, which is Swedish for “The Witch,”...
Collider
From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Ghost Stories': Best English-Dubbed Anime Series For Dub Haters
The fierce battle between the subs and the dubs has been drawn-out for decades, and quite frankly, it is a battle worth looking into. As South Korean film Parasite (2019)'s director, Bong Joon-ho once said: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the same postulation applies to anime as well.
msn.com
Nailed It! Halloween, Conversations with a Killer, Cabinet of Curiosities and everything else coming to Netflix in October
(WGHP) — If you’re looking for quality Halloween entertainment, we’ve got you covered. Plenty of new spooky content is coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, but there are also new dramas, reality shows and documentaries on the way if you’re not a fan of horror movies.
Collider
What Mike Flanagan's 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' Has in Common With 'The Midnight Club'
The beloved horror director Mike Flanagan is returning to the world of television with the upcoming show The Midnight Club, dropping on Netflix on October 7th. The show itself is actually aimed at a bit of a younger audience than his previous shows, with this being an adaptation of the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. After The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, this might seem like a disappointment. Those shows and a bevy of the films he directed, are all mature stories that take their time and focus on characters. It’s what makes his work stand out among other modern horror films and TV that focus on jump scares and shock value. But this show isn’t the first time that he has made content for a younger demographic, and he still manages to bring his sense of sophistication that embodies his most recent work.
Collider
The Incredible Architecture of 'Monster House'
The haunted house, a landmark of horror. The greatest locale for any scary story from cinematic classics to streaming successes, it's amazing how the same location can generate a plethora of ideas. We all know films and series like The Haunting, Poltergeist, The Amityville Horror and The Haunting of Hill House, but there is one animated film that takes this idea to the terrifying extreme.
A.V. Club
Viggo Mortensen goes west in new film The Dead Don't Hurt
For his next role, the Crimes Of The Future star will be committing some crimes of the past. Okay, we’ll admit that was a cheap pun, but screaming “cowboy Viggo Mortensen” in all caps felt a little too extreme. However you feel about cowboy Viggo Mortensen, his cattleman hat will once again grace our screens in the new film The Dead Don’t Hurt.
John Waters to Write and Direct ‘Liarmouth’ from His Own Novel
After almost two decades away, John Waters is returning to directing. Acclaimed cult filmmaker Waters will write and direct the adaptation of his novel “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance,” as Deadline first reported. Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned the novel, with Steve Rabineau producing. Waters most recently helmed “A Dirty Shame” in 2004. “‘Liarmouth’ is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.” “Liarmouth” follows con artist...
