Battalion Texas AM

Review: ‘The Woman King’

When it comes to historical war films, Hollywood’s zealous need to sensationalize for the sake of entertainment is often at odds with the gray realities of warfare. Compared to gladiator-like dramas in which big-shot actresses and actors emerge glittering from debris with impeccable hair and makeup, warfare is far more nuanced and complex. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” is one such exceptional piece of filmmaking that succeeds in thrilling audiences without burying the brutal realities of war and omitting its unsavory past.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fantastic Fest Review: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is a pitch black comic look at male friendship

“I just don’t like you no more,” Brendan Gleeson’s Colm intones to Colin Farrell’s Pádraic in the inciting scene of The Banshees of Inisherin. It’s a line that would be a throwaway or a thin punchline in most other comedies but Martin McDonagh makes it the heart of this melancholic, heartbreaking, and ofttimes hilarious film. The impasse between two men, one who wants to be left alone and the other who can’t let go, is as gripping and meaningful as any tale of star-crossed lovers and it may be McDonagh’s magnum opus.
IGN

Werewolf by Night Review

Werewolf by Night will be streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 7, 2022. It was a dark and stormy night at Bloodstone Manor… if you recognize that cliche, you might also recognize the well-worn premise of Werewolf by Night, a stylish homage to the classic Universal monster movies from the 1930s and 40s. But while Universal itself has faltered in bringing its monsters back to the big screen, Werewolf by Night is a mesmerising celebration of everything those classic horrors were all about.
IGN

Hellraiser (2022) Video Review

Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
The Verge

Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction

Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
TheDailyBeast

Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation

Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Variety

Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’

Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
Deadline

Music Box Boards SXSW Road Trip Drama ‘The Unknown Country’ Starring ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Actress Lily Gladstone

EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to SXSW road-trip drama The Unknown Country starring Certain Women and Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone and Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick). In director Morrisa Maltz’s indie pic, an unexpected invitation rushes a grieving young woman into a road trip through the American Midwest towards the border between Texas and Mexico. The young woman, Tana, navigates the complex, post-2016 election social climate, and a natural landscape that is increasingly surreal. Along the way, she bonds with unexpected people who are unknown to her yet intrinsically familiar.  The Unknown Country is produced by Katherine Harper...
Collider

From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Ghost Stories': Best English-Dubbed Anime Series For Dub Haters

The fierce battle between the subs and the dubs has been drawn-out for decades, and quite frankly, it is a battle worth looking into. As South Korean film Parasite (2019)'s director, Bong Joon-ho once said: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the same postulation applies to anime as well.
Collider

What Mike Flanagan's 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' Has in Common With 'The Midnight Club'

The beloved horror director Mike Flanagan is returning to the world of television with the upcoming show The Midnight Club, dropping on Netflix on October 7th. The show itself is actually aimed at a bit of a younger audience than his previous shows, with this being an adaptation of the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. After The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, this might seem like a disappointment. Those shows and a bevy of the films he directed, are all mature stories that take their time and focus on characters. It’s what makes his work stand out among other modern horror films and TV that focus on jump scares and shock value. But this show isn’t the first time that he has made content for a younger demographic, and he still manages to bring his sense of sophistication that embodies his most recent work.
Collider

The Incredible Architecture of 'Monster House'

The haunted house, a landmark of horror. The greatest locale for any scary story from cinematic classics to streaming successes, it's amazing how the same location can generate a plethora of ideas. We all know films and series like The Haunting, Poltergeist, The Amityville Horror and The Haunting of Hill House, but there is one animated film that takes this idea to the terrifying extreme.
A.V. Club

Viggo Mortensen goes west in new film The Dead Don't Hurt

For his next role, the Crimes Of The Future star will be committing some crimes of the past. Okay, we’ll admit that was a cheap pun, but screaming “cowboy Viggo Mortensen” in all caps felt a little too extreme. However you feel about cowboy Viggo Mortensen, his cattleman hat will once again grace our screens in the new film The Dead Don’t Hurt.
IndieWire

John Waters to Write and Direct ‘Liarmouth’ from His Own Novel

After almost two decades away, John Waters is returning to directing. Acclaimed cult filmmaker Waters will write and direct the adaptation of his novel “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance,” as Deadline first reported. Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned the novel, with Steve Rabineau producing. Waters most recently helmed “A Dirty Shame” in 2004. “‘Liarmouth’ is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.” “Liarmouth” follows con artist...
