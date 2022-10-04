ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Irish deputy PM Leo Varadkar admits Northern Ireland Protocol is 'TOO STRICT' as hopes rise of end to Brexit row ahead of fresh talks - with Liz Truss allies claiming Brussels now 'gets it'

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, today admitted the Northern Ireland Protocol is 'a little too strict' as hopes rise of an end to the row over post-Brexit trade rules. Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar made the admission as he noted there was a 'window of opportunity' over the next...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

LONDON (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago. Truss and her ministers say they want to solve a fractious dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules. On Thursday, the British leader plans to travel to the Czech Republic for the first meeting of the European Political Community, an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. A few weeks ago, British officials were cool about the new forum, which includes the 27 EU member countries, aspiring members and the U.K., the only nation to have left the bloc.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Merriman
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
traveltomorrow.com

What is the problem with the UK’s HS2?

HS2 is a high-speed, government-funded railway planned to connect major cities across the UK, and close the gap between the north and south of the country. Approved 10 years ago at a supposed cost of £33 billion, it’s a multi-phase infrastructure project, starting at London’s Euston station. It should connect the capital to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield with the fastest trains (402kmh) in Europe. Operating at these speeds, a London-Birmingham trip could be completed in just 52 minutes, slashing 30 minutes from today’s fastest journey.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Control#Business Industry#Linus Business#Parliament#Schengen#British
BBC

Home Secretary Suella Braverman to change law to stop channel migrants

The home secretary said she will change the law to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. Suella Braverman told the Conservative party conference on Tuesday she will prevent modern slavery laws being "abused" by people smugglers. The government needs to make plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss claims to be first PM to have attended comprehensive school

Liz Truss has claimed to be the first prime minister to have attended comprehensive school in her Conservative Party conference speech.The Prime Minister’s claim is likely to invite scrutiny however, as former prime ministers Gordon Brown and Theresa May attended comprehensive schools.During her speech at the party conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also shared her memories of low growth while growing up in Leeds and Paisley, and continued to push her tax-cutting agenda.To applause, Ms Truss told Conservative Party members: “I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school.”The claim...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Liz Truss says UK ‘working with Europe’ but not moving closer

Liz Truss has insisted she is not moving her administration closer to Europe, even as she hailed Emmanuel Macron as a “friend” at a one-day summit in Prague.The Prime Minister, who has faced a torrid few days at home that included backbench revolts and a fractious party conference, sought to present the UK as a crucial ally in Europe against authoritarianism and as a staunch backer of Ukraine at the Czech summit.Alongside a key meeting with Emmanuel Macron, who spearheaded the gathering of 44 European leaders, Ms Truss also spoke with her counterparts from across the continent as she sought...
EUROPE
The Independent

Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
maritime-executive.com

300 UK Offshore Workers Vote to Go On Strike

UK union Unite confirmed Wednesday that 300 of its members in the UK North Sea offshore sector have voted to go out on strike. The action will affect rigs operated by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell, as well as BP's Clair and Clair Ridge platforms and Equinor's Mariner platform. The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
LIFESTYLE
traveltomorrow.com

France’s most British airport to change name to Queen Elizabeth II

The French town of Touquet Paris-Plage is sometimes called “the most British of French resorts” and its airport acquired the same nickname. To honour the late Queen Elizabeth II and further strengthen the relation between the two countries, the airport will be renamed after the UK’s longest reigning monarch.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

UK PM's budget balancing could push more Britons into poverty

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is preparing for spending cuts to “get Britain working.” But with rising inflation and housing costs, experts say further government cuts could be detrimental for those already hit by the cost of living crisis. CNN’s Nina dos Santos reports.
BUSINESS
traveltomorrow.com

Barcelona Sants set to become the train station of the future

Barcelona Sants station will undergo a radical facelift. Raquel Sánchez, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, has presented the new project for the renovation of the station, which will become an open, bright and efficient space. The Spanish Government is expected to allocate around 410 million euros to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Britons face £500 hike in mortgage payments due to ‘kamikaze’ budget, Labour warns

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to reverse their “kamikaze” mini-Budget as he warned families face “eye-watering” mortgage increases.An average UK buyer coming off a two-year fixed mortgage could experience a £498 monthly hike if interest rates hit 6 per cent, according to Labour analysis.The opposition made estimates based on the assumption that a homeowner has a 20-year mortgage term and they pay between 5 and 6 per cent interest rate once their two-year fix ends in the third quarter of 2022.Those in London would be the worst hit, with Labour’s estimates putting the monthly...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy