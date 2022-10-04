Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
asu.edu
ASU College of Health Solutions offers new master's degree in genetic counseling
Genetic research has captured the public’s attention in recent years as scientists have made important discoveries resulting in promising treatments for a variety of diseases and conditions. All of that groundbreaking research has led to a need for more genetic counselors to help patients understand their risk of a...
asu.edu
Mentorship inspires entrepreneurship in ASU alumni
Catching up with former students of Global Trade in Real Time course. Herbert Roskind has met many students over the past decade while teaching the course Global Trade in Real Time at Arizona State University — and some of those students have shared his entrepreneurial spirit. “Several of our...
asu.edu
New team model improves learning, empowers teachers
Panel discussed P–12 education at ASU California Center event. Editor's note: This story is part of our coverage of a weeklong series of events to mark ASU's expansion in California at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. Arizona State University has created a new kind of team-teaching...
asu.edu
ASU professor lands NIH grant for innovation in educational pedagogy
Software will optimize cooperative learning in secondary education to improve adolescent relationships, mental health. Research on peer learning, led by Arizona State University Associate Professor Sabina Low, has earned the highly regarded National Institutes of Health Director's Transformative Research Award. The award is reserved for “groundbreaking, exceptionally innovative, original and/or...
AZFamily
Parent of former student at Queen Creek school calls for changes after teen’s death
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A parent of a former student at Canyon State Academy in Queen Creek, meant to help at-risk youth by providing a place to live, learn and get counseling, describes the environment as a boot camp for juvenile offenders. “It’s definitely a stigma you have...
asu.edu
Empowering the environmental advocates of tomorrow
Erin Shriner (right) adds water to soil to determine its composition with the help of Senior Lecturer Al Brown (left). Shriner is a fourth-year undergraduate student majoring in sustainability at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and minoring in environmental and resource management in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU. Photographer: Sona Srinarayana/ASU.
asu.edu
History is happening today
Online undergradate research program expands into humanities. When The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, with support from EdPlus, launched the Online Undergraduate Research Scholars (OURS) program in 2021, it began with a focus on the natural sciences. However, Ara Austin, director of online engagement and strategic initiatives designed the...
legalreader.com
Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?
If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets
New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
asu.edu
ASU professor to study new genome editing tools with NIH Innovator Award
There are many human genetic diseases — for example, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome — that currently have no cure and are caused by point mutations, for which there is a pressing need to develop precision genome editing tools able to correct these mutations with high efficiency and accuracy.
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Advocates working to make trails safer after 2...
kjzz.org
Downtown Phoenix's unhoused encampment 'the zone' is growing, and no one is happy about it
More people are living on the streets of our cities now than they have in nearly a decade. At the last Point in Time Homeless Count, that added up to more than 5,000 people — nearly 10,000 if you count those living in shelters. That’s nearly twice as many as the first time the count was conducted in 2016.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
What is Multiple Myeloma, the rare cancer a former Phoenix mayor is now battling?
PHOENIX - On Oct. 3, former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announced that he is currently battling a rare form of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. In a series of tweets, Gordon, who served as mayor for Arizona's largest city from 2004 to 2012, said he is being treated by two doctors who he says are the two best doctors for this particular type of cancer.
phoenixwithkids.net
Best Fall Events in Phoenix With Kids
The best fall events in Phoenix with kids can be found right here! We have dozens of options all around the Valley, plus some options around Arizona. Listings are alphabetically by city for the Phoenix Metro area. Remember to check the event venue for any updates before attending. We are...
