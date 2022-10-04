Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The most oddball roadside attraction in every state
Slide 1 of 52: Is your family in the 79% of American families who plan to take a road trip this year? Be sure to pack plenty of snacks, activities to entertain the kids and maybe even an old-school map. And while you’re still in the planning phase, consider allowing extra time for some sightseeing. It’s no fun to stay on the beaten path all the time, and there are unique places to visit in every state.If you need inspiration, check out these quaint, quirky and downright quizzical roadside attractions. There’s sure to be something that piques your sense of adventure.Related: The best tourist destinations in America.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Clownsawz and Sideshow Slaughterhouse Scare Zones at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood
Two scare zones at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood are Clownsawz and Sideshow Slaughterhouse. Here’s the description of Clownsawz: “Some people think clowns are the scariest. Well, we’ve decided to give chainsaws to an entire troupe of demented clowns. You’re welcome.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fun Dog Show returns in a new location
CAMBRIDGE — Christ Episcopal Church is letting the dogs out Oct. 22 at the American Legion on Sunburst Highway, rain or shine.
disneytips.com
Tickets Are Going Quickly for One of Disney World’s Most Popular Holiday Events
It might still feel “too soon,” but the holiday season is really right around the corner! Walt Disney World is currently in the midst of the Halloween season, but Christmas festivities will be arriving at the theme parks and Resorts before we know it. This holiday season is...
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Holiday Season Dates for 2022
The cheerful “Grinchmas” Who-bilation will return in jolly fashion to Universal Plaza, located in the heart of the theme park. Festive park-goers can marvel in amazement at the topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree decorated with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. Every evening, a jovial tree lighting ceremony will excite guests as they listen to the Grinch himself tell his story along with the Who-ville Whos, ending in a snowball flurry, bringing joy and merriment to all. See posted times inside the park or check the app.
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket Coming November 1 to Tokyo Disney Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we prepare to wish you the merriest holiday season from over here at Tokyo Disney Resort, we’ve received word of a new popcorn bucket headed to the parks starting November 1! But this bucket is particularly special, in that it bears resemblance to one we’ve seen before elsewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disneyland Is Finally Bringing Back A Pre-Pandemic Offering That Walt Fans Will Need To Check Out
Disneyland still isn't back to its pre-pandemic state, but it just took another step forward.
Comments / 0