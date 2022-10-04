ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Worcester suspended from Premiership and Rugby Cup for rest of season

Worcester have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.“Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season,” a statement from the governing body read on Thursday evening.
RUGBY
BBC

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Armstrong double earns hosts victory

A Danny Armstrong double handed Kilmarnock victory over St Johnstone despite the threat of a late comeback in the Scottish Premiership. The winger's 30-yard free-kick gave Derek McInnes' side an early lead before his second, a minute into the second half, put the hosts in firm control. Theo Bair's late...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish gossip: Van Dijk, McGregor, Djoum, Halkett, King, Davidson

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Callum McGregor's knee injury "doesn't look good" after his captain limped off against RB Leipzig following a challenge with Xavier Schlager in the lead-up to the first goal in the 3-1 Champions League defeat in Germany. (Scottish Sun) Dundee United have handed a trial to...
SOCCER
BBC

Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
UEFA
SkySports

Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31

Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising

Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
SOCCER
SkySports

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Celtic face Spartans, Rangers host Motherwell, Glasgow City visit Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock face Hibernian

Holders Celtic will take on Spartans in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals as Fran Alonso's side bid to retain their title. Scottish Women's Premier League 1 champions Rangers have been drawn against Motherwell while Glasgow Women were first out of the hat for a mouthwatering tie against six-time winners Glasgow City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paul Wellens: St Helens appoint legendary player as head coach

St Helens have appointed club legend Paul Wellens as their new head coach on a two-year deal. The 42-year-old made 495 appearances for Saints as a player before moving on to the coaching staff in 2015. He replaces Kristian Woolf after he left his position to take up a role...
RUGBY
BBC

Two men charged over Middlesbrough pitch invasion

Two men have been charged with running on to a football pitch during a Championship game. The pair, aged 19 and 22, are accused of going into the playing area at the Riverside Stadium during Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday. Cleveland Police said both men are due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
WORLD

