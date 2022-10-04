Read full article on original website
Related
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Worcester suspended from Premiership and Rugby Cup for rest of season
Worcester have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.“Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season,” a statement from the governing body read on Thursday evening.
BBC
Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Armstrong double earns hosts victory
A Danny Armstrong double handed Kilmarnock victory over St Johnstone despite the threat of a late comeback in the Scottish Premiership. The winger's 30-yard free-kick gave Derek McInnes' side an early lead before his second, a minute into the second half, put the hosts in firm control. Theo Bair's late...
BBC
Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina: Robbie Neilson says hosts aim to 'take game to' Italians
Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina. Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Robbie Neilson says Hearts will look to "take the game to" Fiorentina...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Scottish gossip: Van Dijk, McGregor, Djoum, Halkett, King, Davidson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Callum McGregor's knee injury "doesn't look good" after his captain limped off against RB Leipzig following a challenge with Xavier Schlager in the lead-up to the first goal in the 3-1 Champions League defeat in Germany. (Scottish Sun) Dundee United have handed a trial to...
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
BBC
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31
Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
Pressure builds on West Brom boss Steve Bruce after their woeful start to the Championship season leaves them in the relegation zone
Steve Bruce is under increasing pressure as West Brom manager after a dreadful start to the campaign that has left them in the Championship relegation zone. The Albion boss has a win rate of just 26 per cent since taking charge last February and faced fans' ire after his side lost 1-0 at Preston on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising
Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Celtic face Spartans, Rangers host Motherwell, Glasgow City visit Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock face Hibernian
Holders Celtic will take on Spartans in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals as Fran Alonso's side bid to retain their title. Scottish Women's Premier League 1 champions Rangers have been drawn against Motherwell while Glasgow Women were first out of the hat for a mouthwatering tie against six-time winners Glasgow City.
BBC
Paul Wellens: St Helens appoint legendary player as head coach
St Helens have appointed club legend Paul Wellens as their new head coach on a two-year deal. The 42-year-old made 495 appearances for Saints as a player before moving on to the coaching staff in 2015. He replaces Kristian Woolf after he left his position to take up a role...
BBC
Gareth Widdop: Castleford Tigers sign Warrington Wolves half-back on two-year deal
Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Gareth Widdop from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves on a two-year contract. Widdop, 33, left the Wire at the end of last season and was named their player of the season in 2021. After 10 years in the NRL, playing for Melbourne Storm and...
Newcastle vs Brentford: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Brentford, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
BBC
Two men charged over Middlesbrough pitch invasion
Two men have been charged with running on to a football pitch during a Championship game. The pair, aged 19 and 22, are accused of going into the playing area at the Riverside Stadium during Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday. Cleveland Police said both men are due...
BBC
Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
Comments / 0