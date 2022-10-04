Read full article on original website
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
IGN
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S
The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars members divided after seeing how to get “free” PS5 games
Someone crunched the numbers and discovered how much money PlayStation Stars subscribers need to spend to unlock one free PS5 game. The response from fans seems mixed, thus far. Sony’s all-new PlayStation Stars loyalty program is now live in Asia and the Americas. Players in Australia, Europe, and New Zealand...
dexerto.com
Head of PlayStation Studios not ruling out possible Elden Ring live-action adaptation
PlayStation Studios’ Hermen Hulst says the company is open to “explore opportunities” with the likes of From Software, such as a live-action Elden Ring adaptation. PlayStation Studios have been a major player in regards to getting video game franchises on the silver screen. Earlier this year, an Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg was met with positive reception and made over $400 million worldwide.
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
PlayStation will never abandon single-player story driven games, says boss
If PlayStation is known for doing one thing really well, it's single-player story driven experiences. While Nintendo and Xbox certainly aren't strangers to unforgettable stories and must-play single-player adventures, many gamers agree that PlayStation do it just that little bit better than the competition. Over the last few years, we've...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
dexerto.com
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2 fans have been wondering if the game is going to be on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. After years of waiting, Overwatch 2 is finally here and fans have been diving into the sequel shooter for the very first time. With so many changes coming...
PlayStation has no plans to stop making PS4 games
Sony refuses to "forget millions of active players" on the PlayStation 4 and has vouched for the future of the console, with potential new games in the works already. Speaking to Axios, PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst covered the clear preferentialism of PC and PlayStation 5 as the vanguard of the company's products and ventures. On the re-release of games like Days Gone and Marvel's Spider-Man on PC, these sales "allows us to continue to invest–to invest even deeper into their projects" and bring more and more talented individuals under the Sony umbrella. Ergo, the economic strain of developing these big-budget games diminishes.
dexerto.com
GameStop has reportedly told stores to “destroy” Overwatch discs
A TikTok video reveals that GameStop wants employees at its stores to “destroy” all remaining Overwatch discs. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 launched digitally this week on PC and consoles as a free-to-play experience. However, fans of the original aren’t simply adding a brand-new game to their platform.
Dead Space Remake More Expensive on Console
EA's upcoming Dead Space remake has been given a hefty price tag, made all the more confusing by costing $10 more on console than PC.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leaks claim classic Black Ops & Sledgehammer maps will come as DLC
Fresh Call of Duty leaks claim a ‘greatest hits map pack’ will drop in Modern Warfare 2’s life-cycle, allegedly bringing a host of the series’ most popular environments to Infinity Ward’s 2022 title. Maps are always a major topic in the Call of Duty community,...
dexerto.com
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”
Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
