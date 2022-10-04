ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

247Sports

Jayce Brown pledges commitment to Kansas State

After loading up during the first half of the current recruiting cycle, K-State continues to push the tempo in 2023 and have added yet another piece to what's trending as a foundational class under Chris Klieman. Weeks after landing one of the staff's top graded pass-rushers in Olathe South's Jordan...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State

Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the boys preview Kansas State's 2022 game at Iowa State. The game kicks off Saturday, October 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Iowa State

“Good afternoon, everyone. An exciting week ahead, a difficult challenge ahead heading into Ames. It’s always difficult to play at Iowa State, especially at night. I know they’re a terrific home team, and I’ve been in there in the evening before, here and at different places, and it's always a tough place to play. It's a great environment, and we're going to have to have great preparation for us to be successful and have to have a great week. We’re excited about the win as you went and looked at it last week. Did some really good things early in the game, had a lull for sure. Give Texas Tech credit. They had a really good plan for us on all three phases of the game. Then late in the third quarter, I think once Deuce (Vaughn) had his big run, we finally started to at least figure a few things out from the run game and blocking some of their pressures and made some explosive plays. On defense, we were able to create some turnovers, especially in that second half. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) had a really big play, Julius (Brents) had a really big play, and we needed those because the tempo was given to us a little bit with the heat and stuff. Just glad to get out of there with a win and move on to the next week. Winning on the road is tough, as we know.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Kansas State Offer Blitz: September 2022

After a quiet end to summer and the dead period lifting with football's return, K-State recruiting is back up and running at full steam. Let's take a look at all the new offers extended this past month along with a few new additions already in the first days of October.
MANHATTAN, KS
hawkeyesports.com

Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
DES MOINES, IA
Blake Clark
KCCI.com

Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76

Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
MARION COUNTY, IA
AdWeek

Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public

DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Warehouse property in Urbandale sold for $4.1 million

Property in Urbandale that includes a 30-year-old building with flexible warehouse space was sold for $4.1 million, Polk County real estate records show. Nadarevic Investments IV LLC, located in Johnston, bought the 3.4-acre parcel at 2990 Justin Drive (pictured at right) from a group that includes Jonathan Houghton, Barbara Houghton and at least six others, records show.
URBANDALE, IA
247Sports

247Sports

