“Good afternoon, everyone. An exciting week ahead, a difficult challenge ahead heading into Ames. It’s always difficult to play at Iowa State, especially at night. I know they’re a terrific home team, and I’ve been in there in the evening before, here and at different places, and it's always a tough place to play. It's a great environment, and we're going to have to have great preparation for us to be successful and have to have a great week. We’re excited about the win as you went and looked at it last week. Did some really good things early in the game, had a lull for sure. Give Texas Tech credit. They had a really good plan for us on all three phases of the game. Then late in the third quarter, I think once Deuce (Vaughn) had his big run, we finally started to at least figure a few things out from the run game and blocking some of their pressures and made some explosive plays. On defense, we were able to create some turnovers, especially in that second half. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) had a really big play, Julius (Brents) had a really big play, and we needed those because the tempo was given to us a little bit with the heat and stuff. Just glad to get out of there with a win and move on to the next week. Winning on the road is tough, as we know.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO