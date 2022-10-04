Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jayce Brown pledges commitment to Kansas State
After loading up during the first half of the current recruiting cycle, K-State continues to push the tempo in 2023 and have added yet another piece to what's trending as a foundational class under Chris Klieman. Weeks after landing one of the staff's top graded pass-rushers in Olathe South's Jordan...
Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State
Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the boys preview Kansas State's 2022 game at Iowa State. The game kicks off Saturday, October 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Iowa State
“Good afternoon, everyone. An exciting week ahead, a difficult challenge ahead heading into Ames. It’s always difficult to play at Iowa State, especially at night. I know they’re a terrific home team, and I’ve been in there in the evening before, here and at different places, and it's always a tough place to play. It's a great environment, and we're going to have to have great preparation for us to be successful and have to have a great week. We’re excited about the win as you went and looked at it last week. Did some really good things early in the game, had a lull for sure. Give Texas Tech credit. They had a really good plan for us on all three phases of the game. Then late in the third quarter, I think once Deuce (Vaughn) had his big run, we finally started to at least figure a few things out from the run game and blocking some of their pressures and made some explosive plays. On defense, we were able to create some turnovers, especially in that second half. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) had a really big play, Julius (Brents) had a really big play, and we needed those because the tempo was given to us a little bit with the heat and stuff. Just glad to get out of there with a win and move on to the next week. Winning on the road is tough, as we know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Klieman shares unfortunate injury update on Kansas State linebacker Will Honas
Kansas State may be without one of its most experienced players for the remainder of the season.
Kansas State Offer Blitz: September 2022
After a quiet end to summer and the dead period lifting with football's return, K-State recruiting is back up and running at full steam. Let's take a look at all the new offers extended this past month along with a few new additions already in the first days of October.
hawkeyesports.com
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
KCCI.com
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Des Moines in 2023, Catch Des Moines announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Principal Park on Aug. 25, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCCI.com
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
kniakrls.com
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
who13.com
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public
DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Warehouse property in Urbandale sold for $4.1 million
Property in Urbandale that includes a 30-year-old building with flexible warehouse space was sold for $4.1 million, Polk County real estate records show. Nadarevic Investments IV LLC, located in Johnston, bought the 3.4-acre parcel at 2990 Justin Drive (pictured at right) from a group that includes Jonathan Houghton, Barbara Houghton and at least six others, records show.
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0