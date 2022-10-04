ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Overwatch 2 review

Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more

Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mode#Battle Royale Game#Video Game#Overwatch 2#Ddos
dotesports.com

The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks

A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The upcoming Xbox games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to High on Life

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites. Whether you’re looking for the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All playable game modes in Overwatch 2

A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch

Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players flame Blizzard over “greedy” Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system. Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed

The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?

The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error

Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2: How to unlock all achievements and trophies

Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock when playing Overwatch 2 and how to unlock each of them. Overwatch 2 may be a competitive hero shooter, with many players focused on improving their rank, but there are plenty of achievements beyond just getting a higher rank.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Evochrome weapons from chests every time in Fortnite

Fortnite’s island is facing a new threat, unlike anything it has faced before, with Chrome slowly taking over. It started at Herald’s Sanctum but has begun to move outwards, claiming more and more of the island that the Loopers call home. But it’s not all bad since players can now access the Evochrome Burst Rifle and the Evochrome Shotgun that have been affected by the liquid.
VIDEO GAMES

