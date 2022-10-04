Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
How Far Must We Go to Help Family?
We want to be there to support our families, but what if they need too much?. I recently read an advice article on Newsweek.com. A 74-year-old woman was writing in, concerned because her granddaughter and her granddaughter's children had recently become homeless. Despite the fact that the granddaughter's mother was wealthy, she purportedly would not help the granddaughter financially. The woman's father was not in a position to help.
psychologytoday.com
Intimacy's Extraordinary Ability to Reveal Who We Are
Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us. It can be difficult to meet people without the...
Healthline
How to Manage Low Self-Esteem
Self-esteem refers to your opinion of yourself. Low self-esteem can get in the way of your enjoyment of life and your ability to achieve long- and short-term goals. It can also adversely affect mental and physical health. In this article, we’ll discuss the characteristics and causes of low self-esteem. We’ll...
Phys.org
How small acts of kindness can make you happier and healthier
How to optimize the pursuit of well-being and happiness is a question researchers have tried to tackle from a range of angles. The social effects of the pandemic led many people to focus more closely on their mental health and buffer against threats to well-being—in short, to pursue happiness.
psychologytoday.com
You Can Be a People Pleaser, as Long as You Do It Flexibly
If people pleasing has become automatic, you are going to need to slow yourself down so that you can respond more effectively. When pleasing another person, ask yourself, "Did I freely choose this?" Our families and communities thrive when we care for each other and ourselves. Has anyone ever told...
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Ted Talk on High Self-Confidence and Self-Esteem
Self-confidence is a belief in one's ability to organize and carry out the actions necessary to manage future situations. People with high level of self-confidence are likely to feel good about themselves and be able to enjoy life. They rarely experience fear and anxiety; they are able to accept, adapt to, and learn from any situation in life.
Nursing Times
‘We need to be aware of the power of touch’
As student nurses some of the main buzz words we hear during our first year, centred around effectively communicating with patients, are empathy and compassion, phatic communication, active listening, humanised care, empowerment, respect and trust. All important and powerful nouns, which send us out into placement with the determination to...
psychologytoday.com
“It’s Not That Important to Me”
People are often afraid to disappoint their partner., leading to avoiding, attacking, or accommodating their mate's requests. Such tactics lead to a tense, tiring, and murky relational dynamic. The solution begins with consistently going toward your partner's bids and filling their love tank. Subsequently using a sentence such as "it's...
seventeen.com
Your Period Emergency Kit
Having a period is natural and normal, but that doesn’t mean it’s always regular. Sometimes your period sneaks up on you, catching you by surprise. When it does, if you happen to be in the middle of class, out with friends, or doing pretty much anything other than sitting at home next to your period supplies, you might be find yourself unprepared.
ADDitude
Q: “My Anxious Child Is Convinced She Can’t Do Hard Things.”
Q: “My anxious child often worries that she can’t handle new or difficult situations. How do I convince her otherwise?”. Anxiety is good at making us believe that we can’t handle what comes our way. The best way to convince your child that she can do hard things is not by telling her, but by showing her.
KIDS・
How to Retrain Your Brain and Achieve the Highest Levels of Success
Training your brain for success doesn't need to be hard. Here's the key to unlocking your ultimate potential.
You Don't Need High Self-Esteem. You Need High Self-Compassion.
No, they're not the same. Self-esteem is finicky. Self-compassion is not.
calmsage.com
The Emotion Wheel: Primary Emotions, Benefits & How To Use It!
I am sure you must have heard of an emotion wheel before but do you know what it is used for? The emotion wheel is a model which was first developed in the early 1980’s and since then there have been quite a few emotion wheel models developed. The...
Comments / 0