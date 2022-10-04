ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

psychologytoday.com

Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy

Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions

Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Carolyn Light

How Far Must We Go to Help Family?

We want to be there to support our families, but what if they need too much?. I recently read an advice article on Newsweek.com. A 74-year-old woman was writing in, concerned because her granddaughter and her granddaughter's children had recently become homeless. Despite the fact that the granddaughter's mother was wealthy, she purportedly would not help the granddaughter financially. The woman's father was not in a position to help.
psychologytoday.com

Intimacy's Extraordinary Ability to Reveal Who We Are

Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#How To Be
Healthline

How to Manage Low Self-Esteem

Self-esteem refers to your opinion of yourself. Low self-esteem can get in the way of your enjoyment of life and your ability to achieve long- and short-term goals. It can also adversely affect mental and physical health. In this article, we’ll discuss the characteristics and causes of low self-esteem. We’ll...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Phys.org

How small acts of kindness can make you happier and healthier

How to optimize the pursuit of well-being and happiness is a question researchers have tried to tackle from a range of angles. The social effects of the pandemic led many people to focus more closely on their mental health and buffer against threats to well-being—in short, to pursue happiness.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

You Can Be a People Pleaser, as Long as You Do It Flexibly

If people pleasing has become automatic, you are going to need to slow yourself down so that you can respond more effectively. When pleasing another person, ask yourself, "Did I freely choose this?" Our families and communities thrive when we care for each other and ourselves. Has anyone ever told...
JOBS
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Amarachi Ezeudu

Ted Talk on High Self-Confidence and Self-Esteem

Self-confidence is a belief in one's ability to organize and carry out the actions necessary to manage future situations. People with high level of self-confidence are likely to feel good about themselves and be able to enjoy life. They rarely experience fear and anxiety; they are able to accept, adapt to, and learn from any situation in life.
Nursing Times

‘We need to be aware of the power of touch’

As student nurses some of the main buzz words we hear during our first year, centred around effectively communicating with patients, are empathy and compassion, phatic communication, active listening, humanised care, empowerment, respect and trust. All important and powerful nouns, which send us out into placement with the determination to...
HEALTH SERVICES
psychologytoday.com

“It’s Not That Important to Me”

People are often afraid to disappoint their partner., leading to avoiding, attacking, or accommodating their mate's requests. Such tactics lead to a tense, tiring, and murky relational dynamic. The solution begins with consistently going toward your partner's bids and filling their love tank. Subsequently using a sentence such as "it's...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
seventeen.com

Your Period Emergency Kit

Having a period is natural and normal, but that doesn’t mean it’s always regular. Sometimes your period sneaks up on you, catching you by surprise. When it does, if you happen to be in the middle of class, out with friends, or doing pretty much anything other than sitting at home next to your period supplies, you might be find yourself unprepared.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ADDitude

Q: “My Anxious Child Is Convinced She Can’t Do Hard Things.”

Q: “My anxious child often worries that she can’t handle new or difficult situations. How do I convince her otherwise?”. Anxiety is good at making us believe that we can’t handle what comes our way. The best way to convince your child that she can do hard things is not by telling her, but by showing her.
KIDS

