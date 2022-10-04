Read full article on original website
Mandatory Kindergarten Won't Be Coming to California
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed S.B. 70, a law passed by California's Legislature that would have made kindergarten mandatory for children in the state. In vetoing the law, Newsom cited the price, "Fund cost impacts of up to $268 million ongoing, which is not currently accounted for in the state's fiscal plan."
FIRE Podcast on Free Speech and the Texas Social Media Law
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression recently posted a video of a podcast on which legal scholar Brad Smith (who is also chairman of the Institute for Free Speech) and I debated the recent Fifth Circuit decision upholding the constitutionality of Texas' social media law, which bars major social media platforms from engaging in most forms of content moderation.
Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian
Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
6 Things to Know Before Moving to Florida
If you’re planning to move to Florida, you’re not alone. With remote work becoming more common and allowing people to choose where they want to live, many people are choosing to call the Sunshine State home. Although it’s known for being a popular place to retire, it’s become an attractive place for young adults and families to settle down. There are plenty of things that make Florida a great place to live, from the sunny weather to trendy restaurants and beaches. But before moving to the state, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Here are six things to know before moving to Florida.
California A.G. Says Anaheim NIMBYs Can't Block Women's Group Home
California's state government is coming to the aid of an Anaheim-based nonprofit whose plan to open a group home for formerly homeless women was shot down by the city at the behest of NIMBY neighbors. It's a case that tests the power of California housing officials to set limits on...
A California Law Designed To Protect Children's Digital Privacy Could Lead to Invasive Age Verification
The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act was signed last month by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). The law requires that online businesses create robust privacy protections for users under 18. However, critics of the law have raised concerns about its vague language, which leaves unclear what kinds of business might...
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.5.2022 — Hurricane Recovery Update —False Media Narrative of DeSantis is Debunked— Florida Disaster Fund Reaches $35 Million — More...
The State of Florida is making great strides in helping Floridians recover from the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its wake. FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”
Floridians weigh whether to stay or go post-Hurricane Ian
We asked our Axios Tampa Bay readers this week if Hurricane Ian made them second-guess living in Tampa Bay, or in Florida in general. For most of the roughly 20 who responded, Ian was the last straw — or at least a big motivator — to consider moving.
Ian insurance claims in Florida top 335,000
TALLAHASSEE - With the numbers steadily climbing, more than 335,000 insurance claims have been filed in Florida after Hurricane Ian, totaling $2.8 billion in estimated insured losses.According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, showed 335,741 claims had been filed, up from more than 282,000 claims reported Tuesday. Also, the estimated insured losses were up from a $2.04 billion total on Tuesday. Of Wednesday's totals, 246,910 claims involved residential property, with other types including auto-damage claims. The data showed that 4,938 claims had been closed with payments, while 8,823 had been closed without payments.The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian.
Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions
Florida student athletes have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play. Do you have any chronic illnesses? Do you...
Missouri Libertarian Party Declines To Endorse Marijuana Legalization Initiative
In November, Missouri will vote on Amendment 3, which, if passed, will legalize the recreational possession of marijuana in the state. Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C. allow recreational pot, with the possibility of more on the ballot this year. But ironically, the Missouri initiative is getting pushback even from otherwise-sympathetic sources.
Florida mail-in ballots cast top 13,000
TALLAHASSEE - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been cast, with the largest numbers in Palm Beach, Okaloosa, and Bay counties. The Nov. 8 election is approaching as many people have been displaced because of Hurricane Ian. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, president of a statewide organization of elections supervisors, said voting by mail, especially in hard-hit areas of the state, will be more convenient than voting in person on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots can be sent to temporary residences for people affected by the storm. "Let your elections office know where your current address is, and we can send out a second ballot to you at that location, if your primary residence where the vote-by-mail ballot was going to be delivered, if it's not in existence or if you've got trouble receiving your mail there," Earley said.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
More than 222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 222,261 claims were filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion. Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion. Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Majority Of Post-Hurricane Ian Looters Are Illegal Immigrants
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Tuesday morning press conference that three of the four people arrested on charges of looting were illegally residing in the United States. “Three of the four are illegal aliens. These are people that are foreigners, they’re
N.Y. Concealed Carry Restrictions Cut Back, at Least Temporarily, by Court Order
Antonyuk v. Hochul, decided today by Judge Glenn Suddaby (N.D.N.Y.), temporarily blocks the following provisions of the New York "Concealed Carry Improvement Act" as to the process for getting a license:. the provisions contained in Section 1 of the CCIA requiring "good moral character" EXCEPT to the extent it is...
Don't Use Immigrants as Political Pawns
I'm old enough to remember the days when Republicans welcomed the victims of communism to our shores—not just for the obvious humanitarian reasons, but for the political statement that it makes. Few things shout, "land of the free, home of the brave" more than welcoming freedom seekers who have risked life and limb to come to America.
New York Wind Project Drops Federal Funding To Avoid Federal Permitting Headaches
Federal permitting requirements remain one of the biggest impediments to the federal government's goal of expanding America's clean energy supply. Just look at what happened last week in upstate New York, where a planned wind energy project in the middle of the Hudson River has been stalled for months due to federal permitting rules. To speed things along, the Port of Albany announced that it will forgo more than $29 million in federal funding allocated to the project. By dropping the funding, the port can now ignore the federal red tape that came with it, the Albany Times-Union reports.
