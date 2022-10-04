ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Reason.com

Mandatory Kindergarten Won't Be Coming to California

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed S.B. 70, a law passed by California's Legislature that would have made kindergarten mandatory for children in the state. In vetoing the law, Newsom cited the price, "Fund cost impacts of up to $268 million ongoing, which is not currently accounted for in the state's fiscal plan."
Reason.com

FIRE Podcast on Free Speech and the Texas Social Media Law

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression recently posted a video of a podcast on which legal scholar Brad Smith (who is also chairman of the Institute for Free Speech) and I debated the recent Fifth Circuit decision upholding the constitutionality of Texas' social media law, which bars major social media platforms from engaging in most forms of content moderation.
Washington Examiner

Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian

Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tampa Bay News Wire

6 Things to Know Before Moving to Florida

If you’re planning to move to Florida, you’re not alone. With remote work becoming more common and allowing people to choose where they want to live, many people are choosing to call the Sunshine State home. Although it’s known for being a popular place to retire, it’s become an attractive place for young adults and families to settle down. There are plenty of things that make Florida a great place to live, from the sunny weather to trendy restaurants and beaches. But before moving to the state, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Here are six things to know before moving to Florida.
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.5.2022 — Hurricane Recovery Update —False Media Narrative of DeSantis is Debunked— Florida Disaster Fund Reaches $35 Million — More...

The State of Florida is making great strides in helping Floridians recover from the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its wake. FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”
CBS Miami

Ian insurance claims in Florida top 335,000

TALLAHASSEE - With the numbers steadily climbing, more than 335,000 insurance claims have been filed in Florida after Hurricane Ian, totaling $2.8 billion in estimated insured losses.According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, showed 335,741 claims had been filed, up from more than 282,000 claims reported Tuesday. Also, the estimated insured losses were up from a $2.04 billion total on Tuesday. Of Wednesday's totals, 246,910 claims involved residential property, with other types including auto-damage claims. The data showed that 4,938 claims had been closed with payments, while 8,823 had been closed without payments.The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian.  
CBS Miami

Florida mail-in ballots cast top 13,000

TALLAHASSEE - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been cast, with the largest numbers in Palm Beach, Okaloosa, and Bay counties. The Nov. 8 election is approaching as many people have been displaced because of Hurricane Ian. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, president of a statewide organization of elections supervisors, said voting by mail, especially in hard-hit areas of the state, will be more convenient than voting in person on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots can be sent to temporary residences for people affected by the storm. "Let your elections office know where your current address is, and we can send out a second ballot to you at that location, if your primary residence where the vote-by-mail ballot was going to be delivered, if it's not in existence or if you've got trouble receiving your mail there," Earley said.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
CBS Miami

More than 222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 222,261 claims were filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion. Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion. Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.
Reason.com

Don't Use Immigrants as Political Pawns

I'm old enough to remember the days when Republicans welcomed the victims of communism to our shores—not just for the obvious humanitarian reasons, but for the political statement that it makes. Few things shout, "land of the free, home of the brave" more than welcoming freedom seekers who have risked life and limb to come to America.
Reason.com

New York Wind Project Drops Federal Funding To Avoid Federal Permitting Headaches

Federal permitting requirements remain one of the biggest impediments to the federal government's goal of expanding America's clean energy supply. Just look at what happened last week in upstate New York, where a planned wind energy project in the middle of the Hudson River has been stalled for months due to federal permitting rules. To speed things along, the Port of Albany announced that it will forgo more than $29 million in federal funding allocated to the project. By dropping the funding, the port can now ignore the federal red tape that came with it, the Albany Times-Union reports.
Reason.com

