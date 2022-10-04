ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nypressnews.com

Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther

A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
pethelpful.com

Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up

Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
pawesome.net

Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants

We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
TheDailyBeast

‘The Midnight Club’: Netflix’s Teen Horror Series Is Frighteningly Light on Thrills

Fractured haunted-house ensemble stories about mortality, family, trauma, and shadowy apparitions hiding in the dark have become writer/director Mike Flanagan’s Netflix niche, as evidenced by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He returns to that arena, albeit with a teen twist, with The Midnight Club, a 10-episode adaptation of author Christopher Pike’s YA novel that, formally and thematically, slots in comfortably with his prior work. Yet in this case, such familiarity breeds, if not contempt, then certainly frustration. Flanagan leans so heavily on gooey and preachy melodrama—while going unreasonably light on scares or resolutions to...
petpress.net

120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies

Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

