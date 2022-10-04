Fractured haunted-house ensemble stories about mortality, family, trauma, and shadowy apparitions hiding in the dark have become writer/director Mike Flanagan’s Netflix niche, as evidenced by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He returns to that arena, albeit with a teen twist, with The Midnight Club, a 10-episode adaptation of author Christopher Pike’s YA novel that, formally and thematically, slots in comfortably with his prior work. Yet in this case, such familiarity breeds, if not contempt, then certainly frustration. Flanagan leans so heavily on gooey and preachy melodrama—while going unreasonably light on scares or resolutions to...

