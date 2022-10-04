Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
pawesome.net
Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants
We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
Time for a cat nap! Hilarious photos capture pets taking a rest wherever they can fit - from a mixing bowl to a steering wheel
Cats are known as some of the most elegant creatures in the animal kingdom, thanks to their good looks and grace. But as these images, shared by people from around the world and collated into a gallery by defused show, they aren't always the picture of decorum. Thanks to cats'...
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
lovemeow.com
Cat Lives Outside and Sleeps on Leaves Until He Runs into People that Change His Life
A cat lived outside and slept on leaves until he ran into people that changed his life. Morpheus, a long-haired orange cat, was found roaming the streets and sleeping on leaves for comfort. He was hungry, rough around the edges and clearly needed medical attention. A few concerned neighbors provided...
lovemeow.com
Cat Sits Outside Building in the Same Spot for Days Until Woman Comes to Him, He Turns into Instant Lap Cat
A cat sat in the same spot outside a building for days until a woman came to him. He turned into an instant lap cat. Meagan from Puppy Kitty NYCity, a NYC based animal rescue, was notified about a cat who had been abandoned outside a building, and "sat frozen in fear" in the same spot for a few days.
"We Were Both So Embarrassed": 17 Hilarious Stories Of People Going To The Emergency Room For Very Unexpected Reasons
"Explaining my situation to the plethora of intake nurses of doctors was mortifying, and by the time the doctor saw me I was convinced I was actually dying of embarrassment."
‘The Midnight Club’: Netflix’s Teen Horror Series Is Frighteningly Light on Thrills
Fractured haunted-house ensemble stories about mortality, family, trauma, and shadowy apparitions hiding in the dark have become writer/director Mike Flanagan’s Netflix niche, as evidenced by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He returns to that arena, albeit with a teen twist, with The Midnight Club, a 10-episode adaptation of author Christopher Pike’s YA novel that, formally and thematically, slots in comfortably with his prior work. Yet in this case, such familiarity breeds, if not contempt, then certainly frustration. Flanagan leans so heavily on gooey and preachy melodrama—while going unreasonably light on scares or resolutions to...
Column: My big brother and my senseless sibling rivalry
Last week, my brother, Mike, and his wife, Jeanne, drove to the Cape from their home near D.C. I hadn’t seen Mike in over three years. But we’ve been estranged for dozens. Our relationship has always been strained. My mother favored him. But Mike never believed me about that, which I resented. It is...
lovemeow.com
Cat Rolls Around in Front of People that Took Him in After Years Wandering the Streets
A cat rolled around in front of the people that took him in after years wandering the streets. A tomcat lovingly named Chubby Hubby had lived on the streets of a small town for many years. "He was a man about town who was being fed at several different houses," Sarah MacLeod of Exploits Valley SPCA told Love Meow.
petpress.net
120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies
Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
Adorable rescue Pit Bull thinks she's a cat after growing up with feline siblings
Meet Willow, a rescued Pit Bull who thinks she's a cat! Rescued in January 2020 at about nine weeks old by Socorro Jaramillo, who already had two cats and a chihuahua, her owner quickly noticed how much Willow wanted to copy everything Percy, her younger cat, did. While the adorable...
