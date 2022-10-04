Read full article on original website
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual
Everyone is talking about price inflation after consumer prices increased 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in August from July and 6.3% in the 12 months through August. Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's...
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
Motley Fool
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Begin the Recovery Process
Disney World is reopening its parks on Friday, but giving overnight resort guests the first two hours of exclusive access. Comcast's Universal Orlando is opening some of its attractions, but only to on-site guests on Friday. SeaWorld Orlando will not open on Friday. We'll know soon if it can open...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
disneytips.com
Pay to Have a Disney MagicBand Chip Implanted Into Your Arm?
Disney MagicBands… They come in a plethora of colors and styles. Many Walt Disney World Guests use MagicBands while in the Parks for ticket access, Lightning Lane scanning, and even the ability to purchase items as a Disney Resort Guest. But do you love MagicBands enough to have a...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland
There’s a very big part of Disneyland Resort that’s getting a makeover right now, and some big changes are coming!. Mickey’s Toontown is getting a bunch of upgrades, from water features to a new park. But, one of the most exciting things coming to the land is a NEW ride — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And now, we FINALLY have an opening date for the new attraction!
WDW News Today
‘Harmonious’ Barges Could Be Replaced with Drones, Cinderella Castle Dream Lights Not Returning, Holidays at Walt Disney World Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/4/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
WDW News Today
PhotoPass Lenses Now Available With Disney Genie+ at Disneyland Resort
PhotoPass Lenses are now available with Genie+ at Disneyland Resort. Despite costing $5 more per person, the Genie+ service debuted at Disneyland Resort last December with fewer features than its Florida counterpart. These AR photo enhancements were a launch day feature at Walt Disney World, but are finally arriving at Disneyland Resort nearly a year later.
