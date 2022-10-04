ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it

WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into another vehicle on Loop 101

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash late Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead after they crashed into another vehicle on Loop 101 near milepost 11, troopers said. The driver, who authorities have yet to identify, traveled two miles northbound in the southbound lanes of the state route when they collided with the other vehicle.
