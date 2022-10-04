PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash late Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead after they crashed into another vehicle on Loop 101 near milepost 11, troopers said. The driver, who authorities have yet to identify, traveled two miles northbound in the southbound lanes of the state route when they collided with the other vehicle.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO