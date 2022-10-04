Read full article on original website
Al DeClub
2d ago
they wanted to forget it everyone did it was horrible. the whole world was watching us I remember the whole thing and now they make show on it ? This is not for entertainment this really happened and this man was really really sick... that monster for sure got what he deserved.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISN
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
CBS 58
Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
CBS 58
Possible street racing causes fatal car crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they responded to a fatal car crash that happened around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday night, Oct. 5 near Appleton and Fairmount. According to police, car one was travelling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing car two, when it lost control and hit car two. Car one and car two both lost control and car one hit several trees.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
uwpexponent.com
Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee
People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
RELATED PEOPLE
Milwaukee is one step closer to having its first-ever LGBTQ+ historical landmark
Right at 400 North Plankinton Avenue is where the popular gay bar, the Black Nite, once stood. On Aug. 5, 1961, the 'Black Nite Brawl,' is when history began to change for the LGBTQ+ community.
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha girl loses parents, community organizes 'Katalina's Day'
KENOSHA, Wis. - A young girl is heartbroken after losing both of her parents this summer, but it's a young boy who is doing what he can to cheer her up. Katalina Shope, 7, and her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, just experienced a summer they will never forget. "One of the...
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial 'might be triggering,' psychologists say
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Darrell Brooks trial, like the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy itself, will impact hundreds of people in Waukesha. The trial, which began with jury selection Monday, Oct. 3, is expected to last several weeks. For people who were there, the trial is a reminder of what happened...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis boy dead, mother sentenced to 33 years in prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis woman charged in connection to her son's death was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6 to 33 years in prison. Tasha Rockow, 33, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child (consequence death), physical abuse of a child and second-degree reckless homicide in August. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.
CBS 58
Milwaukee fire this morning, Oct. 4, under investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Fire Department say they were called out to a one-alarm fire at a residence at 1429 S. 20th St. early this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to the fire department, there was a fire in the walls of the building. No injuries were reported. The...
Comments / 5