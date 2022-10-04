Read full article on original website
Two global choirs coming to Scottsdale
Soweto Gospel Choir and Vienna Boys Choir will bring the best vocal music from around the world to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts this fall, Oct. 25. A few weeks later, on Nov. 15, Vienna ...
Shebang
As a composer, Oren Ambarchi tends to think like a drummer. That’s what he started out as, before an encounter with the noise titan Keiji Haino inspired him to pick up the guitar. For the past decade, most of the Australian musician’s solo recordings—which are in fact often densely collaborative affairs—have been headlong tumbles into spirals of texture and groove. The first of these pieces was “Knots,” the 33-minute centerpiece of 2012’s Audience of One: He began by asking drummer Joe Talia to play an extended sequence in the style of legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, then recorded himself in conversation with Talia’s playing, laying down cascades of feedback. Over the years, “Knots”—which he and Talia debuted on the 2011 live album Hit & Run—has continued to unspool, yielding two live albums (one with orchestra) and supplying the flexible backbone of virtually all his longform studio work. Quixotism, Hubris, Simian Angel, and now Shebang have all been modeled after its sprawl.
NME
Serj Tankian shares new visualiser, announces LA concert with choir and orchestra
System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian has shared a new visualiser video for his song ‘The Race’ – watch it below. The song is featured as an additional bonus track on his upcoming five-track LP ‘Perplex Cities’, which was announced last month. ‘Perplex Cities’...
theviolinchannel.com
VC Artist Marmen Quartet's Bryony Gibson-Cornish Appointed to Royal College of Music
Violist Bryony Gibson-Cornish is one of five new professors appointed to the String Faculty at the Royal College of Music, London, from September 2022. VC Artist Marmen Quartet, founded in 2013 at the Royal College of Music, is a group known for its courage, vitality, and commitment to its performances. In 2019, the quartet won First Prize at both the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition and Banff International String Quartet Competition. They maintain a busy international touring schedule and serve as the Peak Fellowship Ensemble in Residence at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
withguitars.com
Final Dates Announced For ‘Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©’ | Closing 1/1/23
“The intimate family element combined with the scope of Basquiat’s glowing,. gone-too-soon talent creates an emotional impact that’s hard to shake.”. “…intimate at every step. You feel like Basquiat is opening up to you personally. with his art and artifacts.”. – Forbes. “an unprecedented look at the...
withguitars.com
Ásgeir shares dreamlike ‘Borderland’ single and video
“The Icelandic artist with the crystalline falsetto” – NPR. “From the luminous and atmospheric soundscapes that he cultivates, to his meticulously chosen phrasing, there is a distinctive sense of circumstance and identity ingrained within his very nature” – The Line Of Best Fit. As one of...
The science of jazz REVEALED: Micro-delays in musical timing enhance the listeners' perception of 'swing', study finds
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing, but so far it has been difficult for jazz musicians to actually define what 'swing' is. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Germany think they have found out, after their study revealed that the rhythm is the result of micro-delays in musical timing.
Review: SF Opera’s sparse ‘Eugene Onegin’ lacks elegance, passion deserving of classic
From the first curtain, it looked as if Tchaikovky’s lush opera drama “Eugene Onegin,” now playing at San Francisco Opera, was going to be a complete sleeper. Voices were muted, orchestral balances were shaky, and Robert Carsen’s much-acclaimed production lacked even a whiff of Russian imperial elegance.
Slipped Disc
The world after Daniel Barenboim
This morning’s newspapers have garnalded Daniel Barenboim with premature obituaries following his announcement of a neurological condition that will remove him from the stage for the coming months. Our tip: don’t write him off. Barenboim is a fighter. If anyone can, he’ll beat this condition, just as his pal...
The Best High-End Audio Setups for the Most Discerning Music Lovers
Listening to great music on a superior sound system is one of life’s sublime pleasures, and once you’ve been bitten by the audio bug, it’s impossible go back to soundbars and earbuds. At its best, a carefully assembled system can paint a spellbinding sonic landscape. While home theaters employ surround sound for maximum effect, most serious music listeners prefer a stereophonic setup with left and right speakers to replicate the experience of hearing real performers in a real venue. Approaches to speaker, electronics and turntable design are almost as varied as the products themselves, and both subjective impressions and objective measurements...
