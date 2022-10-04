Two Men Were Disqualified From An Ohio Fishing Tournament After Officials Found Lead Weights Inside Their Winning Fish

NEW from THE TRACE: ATF revokes three times as many gun dealer licenses in 2022. According to data released Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revoked 92 licenses in 2022 — roughly 1.3 percent of all the dealers inspected, The Trace’s Champe Barton reports. While the ATF has yet to recover from the slowdown of inspections caused by the pandemic, the agency revoked more licenses this fiscal year than in any year since 2008. The numbers provide the first indication that federal investigators have cracked down on lawbreaking gun distributors following guidance from the Biden administration ordering the agency to take a stricter tack during inspections. Read Barton’s full story, co-published with USA Today, here.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO