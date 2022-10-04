Violist Bryony Gibson-Cornish is one of five new professors appointed to the String Faculty at the Royal College of Music, London, from September 2022. VC Artist Marmen Quartet, founded in 2013 at the Royal College of Music, is a group known for its courage, vitality, and commitment to its performances. In 2019, the quartet won First Prize at both the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition and Banff International String Quartet Competition. They maintain a busy international touring schedule and serve as the Peak Fellowship Ensemble in Residence at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

EDUCATION ・ 6 HOURS AGO