ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Hurricane response will be reviewed, DeSantis says amid evacuation timing questions

By Miles Cohen
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aR010_0iM8Poun00

With Ian already the deadliest hurricane in decades in Florida -- and the death toll continuing to rise -- Gov. Ron DeSantis told ABC News on Monday that there would "of course" be a review of the decisions that local officials made before the storm hit.

DeSantis responded brusquely at an afternoon press conference to questions from ABC News about the evacuation orders issued shortly before Ian made landfall in western Florida on Wednesday.

"Excuse me, this has been handled ad nauseam," the governor said, cutting off the reporter's question mid-sentence.

Lee County, which has seen the most fatalities, did not mandate evacuations until the day before the Category 4 storm leveled much of its coastline.

MORE: Timeline: When did officials tell people to evacuate from Hurricane Ian?

In the week since, both emergency officials and DeSantis have been pressed about that timeline and whether different choices could have lessened the casualties.

The governor and others, including the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, have stressed that the decision was made a local level but defended the evacuation timing, citing uncertainty about Ian's path.

However, the National Hurricane Center forecast on Sept. 25 that Ian could bring a potential storm surge of between four and seven feet along Florida's southwestern coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach -- covering the entirety of Lee County's coast.

According to Lee's emergency management plan from 2018, even a 10% chance of a six-foot storm surge should be enough to prompt the evacuation of Zone A of the county, which includes low-lying coastal high hazard areas, mobile and manufactured homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Qkxp_0iM8Poun00
Shutterstock - PHOTO: Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis speaks with the media in Matlacha Isles after the pass of the hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022.

On Sept. 27, less than 24 hours before Ian made landfall, Lee County issued mandatory evacuations for much of the area starting around 5 p.m. local time.

Asked Monday if he would order a formal review of how Lee County responded, DeSantis said: "Well of course you're going to review everything you do in these storms. That's the way it works."

Lee County's Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach were among the most severely damaged areas in the state. At least 54 of the storm deaths reported in Florida were in Lee County, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

One resident, Pam Schlitten, rode out the storm in her Cape Coral home. Schlitten, a DeSantis supporter, asked ABC News before the governor's appearance on Monday why no one knocked on her door and told her to leave.

"I didn't know what was happening," said Schlitten, 60. Her phone service had gone out on Tuesday, she added, which was the day evacuation orders were given.

"There was no police," she said. "You could have the police running in the area with their speakers. You [have] to get the communication out."

DeSantis, Lee County defend evacuation timing

The governor has repeatedly said officials on the ground were "following the data" when making evacuation decisions -- and it was the data from the forecast models that led them astray.

"When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state," DeSantis said on Saturday. "As that track started to shift south, and the computer models the next morning, they called for the evacuation, they opened their shelters and they responded very quickly to the data."

"But at the end of the day, Fort Myers and Naples, on Sunday, I think at the 11 a.m. advisory, 72 hours out, they weren't even in the cone. That's just the reality, so they followed it very closely," he added.

MORE: Sanibel Island, Fort Myers severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in Lee County

The "cone of uncertainty" is what forecasters use to represent what's likely to be the center of the storm. At least some parts of Lee County were in the cone in the days leading up to landfall, according to models from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais said at a news conference on Monday that search-and-rescue efforts were continuing in Fort Myers Beach, with crews working 24 hours per day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiOAk_0iM8Poun00
Hilary Swift/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Atlas Dorlean, left, carries a bag of salvaged belongings through floodwater left after Hurricane Ian tore through the Harlem Heights area of Fort Myers, Fla. Sept. 29, 2022.

When asked about the timing of evacuations, Desjarlais insisted the decision was made at the "earliest possible moment when we got the weather information."

"Based on all the conditions at the time, I wouldn't change a thing," he said, noting that -- still -- many county residents appeared to have chosen not to evacuate as only 4,000 people came to an area shelter that can house 40,000 individuals.

FEMA weighs in

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell discussed the timing of the Lee County evacuations during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, echoing DeSantis' comments about the unpredictability of the storm.

"Just 72 hours before landfall, the Fort Myers and Lee County area were not even in the cone of the hurricane," Criswell said when asked if the late timing of the evacuation orders played a part in the death toll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfNVe_0iM8Poun00
WPLG TV/ABC via Reuters - PHOTO: An aerial view of damaged and inundated homes after Hurricane Ian tore through the area, in this still image taken from video in Lee County, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022.

"And as it continued to move south, the local officials immediately -- as soon as they knew that they were in that threat zone, made the decisions to evacuate and get people to safety," she added.

Criswell said officials were aware Hurricane Ian would have a "significant impact to life," which is why they prepared search and rescue teams to be deployed early in the morning the day after landfall.

"They are still there today going house-by-house to make sure we account for everybody," Criswell said Sunday.

Miles Cohen is one of seven ABC News campaign reporters embedded in battleground states across the country. Watch all the twists and turns of covering the midterm elections every Sunday on Hulu's "Power Trip" with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

Comments / 0

Related
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help

As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matlacha Isles-matlacha Shores, FL
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Englewood, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
Florida Phoenix

President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and a swath of destruction. “I […] The post President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

858K+
Followers
182K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy