Delores Smith Kurpius, 93, of Crookston, MN, passed away Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. Delores Mina Gullekson was born in Fertile, MN on June 23, 1929, 1 of 8 children of the union of Gordon and Mina (Kiltie) Gullekson. While growing up near Fertile she attended the Golden Beam, District 66, country school through the 8th grade and went on to the Fertile High School where she graduated with the Class of 1946. On January 17, 1947, Delores was united in marriage to Walter M. Smith. As their family grew to include 3 sons and 5 daughters they moved from Fertile to Rustad, MN, and then to Crookston in 1963. Delores was employed at Jiffy Fry until 1979 and then began working behind the counter at the Sweetheart Bread Store. Walter passed away on October 30, 1993, and Delores decided to retire and devote herself to her children and their families. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she enjoyed attending meetings and volunteering her time to help with the organization’s projects. Several years later while making her home in the Summerfield Apartments she met a new resident by the name of Edward Kurpius, who had moved from Ada, MN to be near his daughters, Connie and MaryJane. To quote one of his daughters, “the rest was history”. They were married on June 14, 2004, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston and enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon trip to Maui. Life was good and Delores was very happy to have Ed’s family warmly embrace her as part of their family, just as her family welcomed Ed. Sadly, he would pass away on March 21, 2015.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO