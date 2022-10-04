Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL LOSE HEARTBREAKER IN FINAL SECONDS OF HOMECOMING GAME TO EGF
After a scoreless first half, the Pirates played a hard game but lost a heartbreaker in a last-second loss to the East Grand Forks Green Wave 27-22. The Green Wave received the opening kickoff and started their opening drive at their own 35. The Green Wave stuck to the ground to begin a long-lasting drive for their first six plays with John Anderson and Drew Carpenter sneaking ahead to quickly get down to the Pirates 25-yard line. The Green Wave continued to travel on the ground to eat the clock and push into the Pirates’ Red Zone before the Pirates finally stopped the Green Wave short of a first down at their 10-yard line to have them turn the ball over on downs and start the Pirates at their own 10 with 3:25 left. The Pirates struck back with their running game with Running Back Ethan Boll, who pushed them out of their red zone and got a fresh set of downs in just two plays. The Pirates continued with the running game, but with a trick play with a 12-yard run by Tight End Carter Coauette to get the Pirates to their own 35-yard line. The Pirates continued to push past the 40-yard line, but time expired in the first quarter with no score by either team.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL WILL HAVE PINK OUT GAME AGAINST EAST GRAND FORKS
The Crookston High School Volleyball team will have a Pink Out game for their match against East Grand Forks on Thursday, October 7, and is asking the fans to pink out for Breast Cancer Awareness. The JV game begins at 6:00 p.m., and the Varsity game starts at 7:15 p.m., both in the High School Gym. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.
BULLETIN BORAD-OCTOBER 8, 2022
The Crookston Police Department is holding a Public Vehicle Auction now until to Friday, October 14. Vehicles are being sold online through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.ORG. Vehicles are located at 27032 273rd Street SW, or one block west and one block north of Ampride. The deadline for the Auction is Friday, October 14. Please contact the Crookston Police Department at 218-281-3111 for additional information or to schedule a vehicle inspection.
Delores Smith Kurpius – Obit
Delores Smith Kurpius, 93, of Crookston, MN, passed away Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. Delores Mina Gullekson was born in Fertile, MN on June 23, 1929, 1 of 8 children of the union of Gordon and Mina (Kiltie) Gullekson. While growing up near Fertile she attended the Golden Beam, District 66, country school through the 8th grade and went on to the Fertile High School where she graduated with the Class of 1946. On January 17, 1947, Delores was united in marriage to Walter M. Smith. As their family grew to include 3 sons and 5 daughters they moved from Fertile to Rustad, MN, and then to Crookston in 1963. Delores was employed at Jiffy Fry until 1979 and then began working behind the counter at the Sweetheart Bread Store. Walter passed away on October 30, 1993, and Delores decided to retire and devote herself to her children and their families. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she enjoyed attending meetings and volunteering her time to help with the organization’s projects. Several years later while making her home in the Summerfield Apartments she met a new resident by the name of Edward Kurpius, who had moved from Ada, MN to be near his daughters, Connie and MaryJane. To quote one of his daughters, “the rest was history”. They were married on June 14, 2004, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston and enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon trip to Maui. Life was good and Delores was very happy to have Ed’s family warmly embrace her as part of their family, just as her family welcomed Ed. Sadly, he would pass away on March 21, 2015.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES COLOR WARS DAY WITH DECORATIONS AND VOLLEYBALL
The Crookston High School had its annual Color Wars as part of the fourth day of its Homecoming week. Each grade was assigned a color to wear and decorated their hallway and locker room area with balloons, streamers, and other items in that color. The colors for each grade this year are:
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES GIVES TIPS AND REMINDERS FOR UPCOMING DEER SEASON
Another deer hunting season iin Minnesota is right around the corner, on Saturday, November 5, for the Zone 2 area of Minnesota, which includes Crookston and the area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking to ensure everyone is prepared and informed of new regulations and guidelines. The...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jasmine Lilette Farr, 29, of Granada Hills, California, for DUI. Daniel Collin Dietz, 24, of Cloquet, for Probation Violation. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS IS BACK WITH MORE PROJECTS COMING SOON
The Crookston High School’s Community Projects Class is back for another year of projects for students that took woodworking and metalworking classes and use the lessons they’re taught to complete various projects for the school or the community. The class was introduced last year and is taught by...
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
kfgo.com
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
voiceofalexandria.com
Man pleads guilty to two counts of third-degree murder in crash
(East Grand Forks, MN)--A 21-year-old driver has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder for a double-fatal crash that happened last year. A crash report shows Valentin Mendoza was driving 75 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Carsen and 16-year-old Damien Power, both of Grand Forks, died of the injuries they suffered in the crash several days later.
trfradio.com
Several Complaints Reported — “Someone rummaged through my vehicle last night”
Thief River Falls Police responded to a number of complaints of vehicle tampering early Thursday morning. Calls came from the 100 and 500 blocks of South Tindolph, the 300 block of South Kneale, the 400 block of South Crocker, and the 200 block of North Maple. Items taken in the...
kroxam.com
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY NELS T WOLD UNIT 20 IS ASKING FOR NEW CLOTHING FOR ST. CLOUD VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM CLOTHING ROOM
The American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 is collecting new clothing for the Clothing Room at the St Cloud VA Health Care System. Items needed are sweats large and x-large, shirts and pants, yoga pants, polo shirts 3x to 5x, T-shirts for men medium and bigger, and zipper hoodies size large and bigger.
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
kroxam.com
ALVARADO MAN ARRESTED FOR FELONY THEFT AND BURGLARY
On Monday, October 3, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
KNOX News Radio
GF council: 42nd Street underpass and land purchase
Grand Forks will continue to study five alternatives for a proposed 42nd Street underpass project at DeMers Avenue. The city council agreed with a staff recommendation last night (Monday) to keep all options on the table…for now…as they continue to talk with state and federal highway officials. The plans range in cost from $44.6 million dollars to $54.4 million. Each has its own set of impacts to the Ray Richards Golf Course and a nearby gas station.
