Nets coach Steve Nash likes the moves Sixers made in the offseason

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Elsa/Getty Images

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the busier teams in the offseason. They swung a draft night trade for De’Anthony Melton and then went out and brought in PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell in free agency.

The expectation is the Sixers will have tougher players who can contribute on both ends of the floor to help their core of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris succeed.

They gained a taste of that in Monday’s preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. Melton made a big impact on the defensive end, and Harrell had 10 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes before fouling out.

“I think they’ve improved,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “They did a good job this summer in improving their roster. They have more depth, more options, so they’ve done a good job.”

Nash and the Nets figure to be one of the top teams in the league in the upcoming season. They are led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and former Sixers star Ben Simmons. As a result, Philadelphia will have to hope their new additions can make a difference and push forward in a tough Eastern Conference.

