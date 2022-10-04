April 6, 1936 - October 4, 2022. John “Dale” Dunham, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, MN. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

PRINCETON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO