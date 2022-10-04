Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
Grab a Spoon For The 23rd Annual Killeen, Texas Maverick Chili Cook-Off
It's no secret that Killeen, Texas is very much a military town. We're joined at the hip with Fort Hood, and we love any opportunity to celebrate and support our men and women in uniform, especially when there's chili involved. THE RETURN OF THE MAVERICK CHILLI COOK-OFF The Realty Executive...
Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid
As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Ciao Bella! Here are My Top 3 Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Killeen, Texas
Who doesn’t love great Italian food in Killeen, Texas? I know that I am always game for some authentic pasta from a delicious Italian spot, but not all ristoranti deliver the goods. That's why I wanted to put together a handy list of my personal favorites here in K-Town.
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes
'They could be casting any type of spell that they want to; anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home,' the now-viral message cautioned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
WacoTrib.com
HOT Fair beefs up rodeo, music offerings
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo launches another season Thursday night at the Extraco Events Center grounds and if veteran fairgoers notice a little more rodeo and some bigger name country acts this year, they’re paying attention. Rodeo offerings have expanded with performances every night but Monday...
baylorlariat.com
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Victim in Harker Heights Wednesday shooting identified by police
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on crimes in Central Texas. The victim who was shot dead by Roger Lee Sanders on Oct. 5 has been identified as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones of Harker Heights, TX, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.
KWTX
KISD: No lockdown at any campuses, social media rumors about gunman at Shoemaker false
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A social media rumor of a supposed lockdown at a KISD’s Shoemaker High School has been determined to be false. KISD has released a statement stating “There is no lockdown at any KISD campus. Once again, social media rumors have incited fear in our community, but these statements are not true. "
KWTX
McGregor shooting victims touched hearts in Central Texas
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Natalie and Lori Aviles, two of the victims in the McGregor shooting, leave behind a lasting legacy on the Central Texas community. The two were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local organization that helps patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. At organization...
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
fox44news.com
Man dies in Harker Heights shooting, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a shooting in Harker Heights, while the suspect is in custody. Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the business parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man later succumbed to his injuries.
80's pop stars to play two shows in Copperas Cove bar
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove bar is hosting an 80's night this week, with some very special guests. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fubar Sports Bar will welcome 80's pop icons Tiffany and Jade Starling to their stage in a unique event for music fans. Tiffany rocketed to...
fox7austin.com
Woman exposes herself, touches food and steals money from East Austin McDonald's
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after exposing herself and stealing money from an East Austin McDonald's. According to an affidavit, on Oct. 3 around 5:53 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's location on I-35 near Cameron Road for a disturbance. The caller told police a woman, Rasheika...
Funerals For Five McGregor, Texas Shooting Victims Announced
A shooting in McGregor, Texas last week left five dead, with the gunman currently in the hospital suffering from injuries after getting into a shootout with law enforcement. Both the victims names and plans for their memorials for those wishing to say goodbye have now been released. Summary Of Events.
B106
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0