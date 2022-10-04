ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired DC officers reinstated, awarded $14M in back pay

Three dozen D.C. officers were reinstated and awarded back pay years after being fired, including some deemed a “threat to safety,” according to a review by the District’s auditor. The report, published Thursday by the Office of the D.C. Auditor, found that the Metropolitan Police Department had...
‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Singleton.
Here are 12 of the most expensive and biggest development projects underway in N. Va.

Gigantic mixed-use projects around Metro — especially along the expanding Silver Line —dominate Northern Virginia’s development scene. Amazon HQ2, while certainly large and always a headline grabber, isn’t the biggest, perhaps by a long shot. Some truly colossal projects, especially along Metro in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, have been lumbering away, or at least stirring, for years. These are the ones you should really keep an eye on.
Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”. The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been...
DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington

Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos

Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
Mom’s triple murder case paused for competency determination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with conspiring to kill her two youngest children and her fifth husband’s late wife until officials can determine if she’s mentally competent. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Thursday, a few days...
