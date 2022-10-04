Read full article on original website
WTOP
Weekend Road and Rail: Army Ten-Miler and other DC events, Metro’s holiday schedule
There will be extended ramp and lane closures associated with the 66 Transformation Project and the Purple Line Project this weekend. The annual Army Ten-Miler returns, with road closures in store between Virginia and the District on Sunday, along with accommodating service changes on Metrorail. Here’s what you need to...
WTOP
Fired DC officers reinstated, awarded $14M in back pay
Three dozen D.C. officers were reinstated and awarded back pay years after being fired, including some deemed a “threat to safety,” according to a review by the District’s auditor. The report, published Thursday by the Office of the D.C. Auditor, found that the Metropolitan Police Department had...
WTOP
‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia
A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Singleton.
WTOP
Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County
A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
WTOP
Here are 12 of the most expensive and biggest development projects underway in N. Va.
Gigantic mixed-use projects around Metro — especially along the expanding Silver Line —dominate Northern Virginia’s development scene. Amazon HQ2, while certainly large and always a headline grabber, isn’t the biggest, perhaps by a long shot. Some truly colossal projects, especially along Metro in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, have been lumbering away, or at least stirring, for years. These are the ones you should really keep an eye on.
WTOP
Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”. The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been...
WTOP
DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington
Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
WTOP
Candidates in Va.’s 10th Congressional District race weigh in on transgender student policies
The recent controversy related to transgender policies in Virginia schools made its way into a congressional race in Northern Virginia as the two candidates weighed in with their thoughts on the issue Sunday night. “That right belongs to the parents,” said Republican Hung Cao. Cao is challenging Democratic Rep....
WTOP
Fairfax Co. school board outlines plan to address disparities in special education suspensions
The Fairfax County School Board is sketching its next steps after a new report shows that students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended, when compared to their peers without disabilities. A two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program found that between 2016...
WTOP
DC schools investigating video showing struggle between employee, student
D.C. Public Schools is investigating a video that appeared on social media Wednesday afternoon, which reportedly shows a high school staff member putting a student in a headlock-like hold and the student punching the employee at Ballou High School in Southeast. (Editor’s note: The video below may be upsetting to...
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
WTOP
DC police release video of suspects in boxing coach’s shooting death
D.C. police released footage of two suspects in last month’s fatal shooting of a boxing coach. Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., who coached at coached at Old School Boxing, in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was shot and killed in Southeast just before noon on Sept. 24. The video shows...
WTOP
Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos
Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
WTOP
Mom’s triple murder case paused for competency determination
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with conspiring to kill her two youngest children and her fifth husband’s late wife until officials can determine if she’s mentally competent. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Thursday, a few days...
