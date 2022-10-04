ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Q106.5

New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open

The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
ORONO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
Kool AM

Central Maine’s Iconic Rollodrome in Auburn is For Sale

This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
92 Moose

The Insider Guide To Damariscotta Pumpkinfest

One of the most loved, and most unique, events in New England is the Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Maine. The event is a celebration of America's favorite, and most versatile, gourd. Right? Thing of all the uses for the pumpkin - pie, soup, jack-o-lanterns, projectile (for punkin' chunkin'), and more. Not to mention that it is the unofficial symbol of fall.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
92 Moose

I Always Make The Same Mistake Every Time I Drive This Maine Road

I have lived in Central Maine since I took this job in the summer of 2016. Actually, I haven't just lived in Central Maine, I have lived in the City of Augusta. Yes, I have been living in Augusta for over six years. Because of that, I am even more embarrassed by the story I am about to tell you. I should know better by now...
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

