Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Related
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open
The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
Central Maine’s Iconic Rollodrome in Auburn is For Sale
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brew Pub To Open In Location Of Closed Skowhegan Restaurant
If you frequently go out to eat in Skowhegan, you may have noticed that one of the area's most loved restaurant / bars is now closed. After being in business for 12 years, Whit's End closed their doors for good on Friday. While we are always sad to see a...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
Central Maine Town to Send Relief Checks to Residents to Assist With Rising Property Taxes
It's no secret that everything is getting more expensive these days. Literally everything. From the fuel you put into your vehicle to the fuel you use to heat your home, it's all becoming too much to handle for thousands of Mainers across the state. Additionally, trying to handle a mortgage...
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle Careens Off of China Road & Crashes Through a Winslow, Maine House Monday Afternoon
Following a crash on Monday afternoon, there is now a hole in the side of a Maine house where a wall used to be. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported following the incident. According to the Kennebec Journal, a small white SUV was travelling on the China Road in Winslow...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this week
A popular discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Maine this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount retail chain Home Goods is known for its ability to draw in shoppers with its constantly rotating inventory.
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
The Insider Guide To Damariscotta Pumpkinfest
One of the most loved, and most unique, events in New England is the Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Maine. The event is a celebration of America's favorite, and most versatile, gourd. Right? Thing of all the uses for the pumpkin - pie, soup, jack-o-lanterns, projectile (for punkin' chunkin'), and more. Not to mention that it is the unofficial symbol of fall.
I Always Make The Same Mistake Every Time I Drive This Maine Road
I have lived in Central Maine since I took this job in the summer of 2016. Actually, I haven't just lived in Central Maine, I have lived in the City of Augusta. Yes, I have been living in Augusta for over six years. Because of that, I am even more embarrassed by the story I am about to tell you. I should know better by now...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0