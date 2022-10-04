Read full article on original website
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend
October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
fox44news.com
The HOT Fair & Rodeo is back!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas fair and Rodeo began Thursday October 6 and will continue through October 16. Over the next ten days, you can get all sorts of food, ride rides, play games, see animals and so much more right here in the Heart of Texas.
fox44news.com
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
coveleaderpress.com
Night Out Block Parties held in Copperas Cove
For the 39th year, neighbors locked their doors and mingled outside as part of a nationwide initiative called National Night Out on Tuesday evening. In Copperas Cove, five neighborhoods hosted their own block parties and enjoyed good food, good company and good weather, as the temperatures cooled down a bit.
Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen to be closed for several weeks
Starting Monday, Oct. 10, Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen will be closed for at least three weeks. Tune in to 25 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this closure.
Fancy! Brand New Luxury Apartment Are Come To Killeen, Texas
As my beautiful city of Killeen, Texas continues to grow, more multifamily properties and apartment complexes are being built. KILLEEN TEXAS IS GROWING AND THE CITY IS BUILDING MORE HOMES FOR YOU. To be honest with you, I really thought we would have a lot more apartment complexes and homes...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
KWTX
Magnolia Network films Silos Baking Competition in Waco, welcomes Central Texans to watch and participate
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Silos Baking Competition is back for its second season, and Magnolia Network has begun filming episodes of the competition at Magnolia Market where they are welcoming the public to watch the filming and participate in it. Visitors and Central Texans are enjoying watching the baking...
Grab a Spoon For The 23rd Annual Killeen, Texas Maverick Chili Cook-Off
It's no secret that Killeen, Texas is very much a military town. We're joined at the hip with Fort Hood, and we love any opportunity to celebrate and support our men and women in uniform, especially when there's chili involved. THE RETURN OF THE MAVERICK CHILLI COOK-OFF The Realty Executive...
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Ciao Bella! Here are My Top 3 Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Killeen, Texas
Who doesn’t love great Italian food in Killeen, Texas? I know that I am always game for some authentic pasta from a delicious Italian spot, but not all ristoranti deliver the goods. That's why I wanted to put together a handy list of my personal favorites here in K-Town.
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened
WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
KWTX
Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states. Police said the girl was rescued...
Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes
'They could be casting any type of spell that they want to; anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home,' the now-viral message cautioned.
fox44news.com
Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties
TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
