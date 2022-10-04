ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend

October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
WACO, TX
The HOT Fair & Rodeo is back!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas fair and Rodeo began Thursday October 6 and will continue through October 16. Over the next ten days, you can get all sorts of food, ride rides, play games, see animals and so much more right here in the Heart of Texas.
WACO, TX
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
WACO, TX
Night Out Block Parties held in Copperas Cove

For the 39th year, neighbors locked their doors and mingled outside as part of a nationwide initiative called National Night Out on Tuesday evening. In Copperas Cove, five neighborhoods hosted their own block parties and enjoyed good food, good company and good weather, as the temperatures cooled down a bit.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
MCGREGOR, TX
Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
BELTON, TX
Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties

TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
TEMPLE, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

