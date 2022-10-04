Read full article on original website
WTVQ
A frontal boundary ushers in cooler air Friday as the dry weather hangs on
With a mid-level wave of energy sliding through the Ohio Valley we saw a few scattered clouds on Thursday but the air at the surface was way too dry for any rain to reach the ground. Despite the cloudiness, a southwest wind helped push afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s, slightly above average for this time of the year. The timing of the clouds moving in was perfect given that it made for some amazing sunrise photos all across Central Kentucky.
WTVQ
A Go Day of a Wednesday
Another chilly morning across central and eastern Kentucky will give way to a mild afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s after lunchtime and skies will be staying mostly sunny. It’s a Dillon Gaudet “Go Day” today. No weather concerns and a great day to go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
WTVQ
Reminder: peak season for deer-vehicle crashes is here
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — October, November and December is peak season for deer-vehicle crashes in Kentucky, the state’s Transportation Cabinet is reminding residents, saying about half of such crashes occur during those last three months of the year. Shorter days and cooler nights help trigger deer mating season...
WTVQ
Hayley Harmon
Hayley Harmon is the co-anchor of ABC 36’s Good Morning Kentucky with Lee Cruse! Harmon has more than a decade of local news experience and has spent the majority of that time in the anchor chair doing morning television. A 2010 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Harmon is...
WTVQ
Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. It says the rise in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour...
WTVQ
New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist. Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit. “I’m super...
WTVQ
The most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky? Reese’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky is Reese’s, according to a map by candystore.com. Over 15 years’ worth of sales data was analyzed, putting the peanut butter and chocolate candy sold by nearly 70,000 pounds in the state. Hot Tamales came in second place at a little over 55,000 pounds, and in third was Swedish Fish at nearly 39,000.
WTVQ
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
WTVQ
Kentucky Derby Museum, Indiana dad team up for rare bourbon auction to find cure for son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Indiana father has teamed up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to auction off his rare collections of bourbon to help find a cure for his 3-year-old son who has cystic fibrosis. Wyatt Perdue is living with cystic fibrosis which causes persistent lung infections and...
WTVQ
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
WTVQ
‘Trailblazing Kentuckian’: Condolences pour in for country queen Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, died at 90. Condolences came pouring in from around the country, and right here in Kentucky, for...
WTVQ
Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. But the latest campaign finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks in the gubernatorial campaign.
WTVQ
Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates. CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big...
WTVQ
“The stakes are very important”: Advocates work to educate public about Amendment 2
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- When voters head to the polls in November, there are a number of positions they will vote for. There are also two amendments to Kentucky’s constitution that will be on the ballot. Amendment 2 will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. It reads:...
