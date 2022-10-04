With a mid-level wave of energy sliding through the Ohio Valley we saw a few scattered clouds on Thursday but the air at the surface was way too dry for any rain to reach the ground. Despite the cloudiness, a southwest wind helped push afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s, slightly above average for this time of the year. The timing of the clouds moving in was perfect given that it made for some amazing sunrise photos all across Central Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO