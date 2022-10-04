Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'
Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
‘I was simply acting’: Conor McGregor plays down spat with UFC legend Michael Bisping
Conor McGregor has played down his Twitter spat with Michael Bisping, claiming that he was ‘simply acting’ in an aggressive voice note aimed at the UFC legend.The two former UFC champions went back and forth on Twitter this week and last, and McGregor took exception to Bisping’s claim that the Irishman would need security to protect him if the pair were ever in the same room again.“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah?” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note addressed to the Briton last week. “Do you want to go to f***ing war? We’ll go to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coach: Aspen Ladd went to PFL for best opportunities at 145 pounds
While certainly not a good look when it happened, Aspen Ladd’s weight miss for UFC Fight Night 210 in September may have been a blessing in disguise. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was released by the UFC in the days after she failed to make the women’s bantamweight limit for a fight against Sara McMann. It was the third time Ladd missed weight in the UFC, and the bout was canceled. Not long after, Ladd’s UFC career was scrapped, too.
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
mmanews.com
Watch: The UFC Pays Tribute To José Aldo
The UFC is sending José Aldo off with a compilation of his best career moments. After years of UFC dominance, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo is said to be one of the greatest fighters to have ever fought in the UFC and certainly one of the best at 145 pounds. Now that Aldo has hung up his gloves, the UFC has put together a farewell video for him.
Ex-UFC fighter Aspen Ladd signs deal with PFL
(Editor’s note: Story updated to reflect revised statement from Ladd, which doesn’t mention new featherweight division.) Aspen Ladd has a new home. Just one week after parting ways with the UFC, Ladd (9-3) has signed with PFL to compete at women’s featherweight, promotion officials announced Tuesday. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
Casey O’Neill reveals she was contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell due to her beef with an internet troll
UFC star Casey O’Neill has revealed that she was contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell after trying to set up a spar with a troll. Within the context of the UFC women’s flyweight division, Casey O’Neill is one of the most exciting fighters out there today. The 24-year-old has a seemingly endless amount of charisma, she’s 4-0 in the promotion and holds a 9-0 record as a mixed martial arts pro with five stoppages to her name.
UFC 280 free fight: Aljamain Sterling edges Petr Yan in heated rematch
Aljamain Sterling proved to the MMA world he indeed was the rightful champion in the UFC’s bantamweight division. After winning the belt by disqualification in his first fight against Yan back in March 2021, many people questioned Sterling’s (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) claim to the title. It certainly was not Sterling’s fault, but he did win the title on the merit of Yan’s lack of awareness and wrongdoing in their UFC 259 title fight.
Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua returns against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283 in Brazil
Mauricio Rua will return in his home country in what could be his final fight. “Shogun” (27-12-1 MMA, 11-10-1 UFC) meets Ihor Potieria (18-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at UFC 283, which takes place on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. A person with knowledge of the...
MMA Fighting
Alexandre Pantoja to serve as backup fighter yet again for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 283
Alexandre Pantoja is once again the backup fighter for a UFC flyweight title bout, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set the unify the 125-pound titles at UFC 283, which goes down Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pantoja will train for that date but does not want to face anyone else on that card unless it’s for the championship, per sources.
Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”
Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.
Comments / 3