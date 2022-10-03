Prep boys soccer: Rice Lake earns nonconference wins over St. Croix Central, Hayward

The Rice Lake boys soccer picked up a pair of wins to bounce back from what was a streak of seven losses.

On Saturday at home the Warriors shut out St. Croix Central, as Rice Lake built off a victory at Hayward on Thursday, which ended the team’s slide.

Rice Lake (6-7-2) got the Big Rivers tournament underway Tuesday at Chippewa Falls and then heads to Menomonie on Thursday. The final conference game is Oct. 11 at home against New Richmond.

Rice Lake 4, St. Croix Central 0

Pierce Hastreiter scored twice in leading the Warriors to the win over the Panthers.

Hastreiter got the team on the scoreboard just five minutes into the game when he received a pass from Abdellah Chakouri in the center of the field 15 yards from the goal. Hastreiter dibbled up and sent a shot toward the the goal that bounced into the goal after hitting the bottom of the crossbar.

Just a little more than two minutes later it was Chakouri doubling the Warrior lead. Hayden Walters sent a pass back to Chakouri as he ran up and powered a shot from 27 yards out that sliced through a group of defenders and into the left corner of the net past a diving goalie.

Hastreiter added on 10 minutes into the second half. Austin Potter set him up with a pass from the outside to the center where Hastreiter split a pair of defenders and from 20 yards out launched a shot under the dive of the Panther keeper to built Rice Lake’s lead to three.

The Warriors added the exclamation mark in the 69th minute. On a free kick from 40 yards out Dominic Hernandez lofted a ball to the net where the goalie was coming out to defend the approaching Rice Lake forwards leaving too much space behind him as Hernandez’s shot dropped into the goal.

Rice Lake 4, Hayward 0

Chakouri had two goals and two assists as the Warriors ended their seven-game slide on Thursday in Hayward.

Adding goals for the Warriors were Evan Hillyer and Bailey MacDonald. Hernandez and MacDonald each added assists in the win.

Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0

The Warriors fell behind early to the Huskies during a conference contest on Sept. 27 at Pug Lund Field.

Eau Claire North scored just 3:30 into the game and then doubled its lead six minutes into the contest.

The two teams played even for much of the game after that as the Huskies scored the final tally in the 60th minute.