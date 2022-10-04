Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
cleveland19.com
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street between 5th and 7th Avenue during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
Child dead in Akron after car accident during funeral procession ends in gunfire
A 12-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
cleveland19.com
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District...
whbc.com
Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
Two instances of child enticement reported in two days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Driver wanted by authorities for crashing into Cleveland house, causing porch collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said overnight that a driver crashed a vehicle, believed to be a white box truck, into a home on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 100th Street and Fidelity Avenue.
Amazon donates $50,000 to provide bicycle helmets for Warrensville Heights elementary students
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Whether on scooters, skates, boards, or bikes -- wearing a helmet is important. "I just started to learn how to ride a bike and I'm getting a new helmet so it could protect my head," explains Rylee Hayles. On Thursday, Rylee got a helmet of...
Life sentence for Ohio murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors
The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
cleveland19.com
Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located. Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class. The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said. The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a registered...
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Mother leaves son alone in car for 40 minutes: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 15, a concerned passerby called police after discovering that a boy had been left alone inside a vehicle parked in a Brookpark Road parking lot. An arriving officer located the Cleveland mother, who had left her son, 7, unattended in the car for at least 40 minutes. She was cited for endangering children.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Middle School students dismissed Monday following lockdown
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Garfield Heights Middle School were sent home Monday morning after a report of “contraband outside of the school building” prompted a lockdown. According to Garfield Heights police, a bus driver reported finding a bullet below a bus seat after the students...
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
System alerting police to gunfire expands to more Cleveland streets
More sensors alerting police to the sound of gunfire could be coming to a street near you.
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
Comments / 2