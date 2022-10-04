ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

New reporting from the New York Times indicates that violent rhetoric and mentions of a “civil war” have been spiking on a variety of online platforms, apparently “ignited by the Mar-A-Lago search.” The Times reporting a whopping 3000% increase in this discourse on Twitter. This comes after President Biden gave a speech describing “semi-fascism” within the MAGA movement, which some Trump allies tried to use as evidence that the MAGA movement is being persecuted. The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson and Fordham professor Christina Greer join “The Beat” on the disturbing rhetoric and the possibility of needing armed guards at voting locations in the future. Wilson adding: “I think we may end up in that position at some point. There is an increasing movement on the far-right to intimidate voters…”Oct. 6, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is struggling to keep his story straight

As Herschel Walker’s exceedingly rough week nears its end, it’s worth remembering that the Georgia Republican was already one of the most controversial Senate candidates in recent American history. I’m occasionally reminded of a brutal paragraph Politico published in August, summarizing the GOP candidate’s background. Walker,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN

Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
POTUS
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve

Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

Democratic Senate Candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his race against Trump-backed Republican, author J.D. Vance, and explains how he’s remained competitive in a state like Ohio.Oct. 6, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS

