MSNBC
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie
Republicans are continuing to support Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat in the wake of a bombshell report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker was caught in another lie — why the GOP reaction this time is eyeopening
Ever since Herschel Walker announced his candidacy for the Senate last year, his campaign has been a fascinating sociological experiment in what happens when a politician's stated policy positions are constantly contradicted by his actions. This week, we found out that Walker, who has labeled abortion “murder” and called for...
MSNBC
Why the GOP response to Biden’s marijuana pardons was so amazing
Arguably the most sweeping presidential pardon in modern American history came 45 years ago when Jimmy Carter, on literally his first full day in the White House, pardoned thousands of Americans who resisted and evaded the draft for the war in Vietnam. Yesterday, however, we saw the second most sweeping...
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime
Democrats are fighting GOP scare tactics ahead of the midterms in a new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime. Rep. Eric Swalwell joins Joy Reid on how Rep. Ilhan Omar sparked this idea, and how they are bringing this campaign to fruition.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms
New reporting from the New York Times indicates that violent rhetoric and mentions of a “civil war” have been spiking on a variety of online platforms, apparently “ignited by the Mar-A-Lago search.” The Times reporting a whopping 3000% increase in this discourse on Twitter. This comes after President Biden gave a speech describing “semi-fascism” within the MAGA movement, which some Trump allies tried to use as evidence that the MAGA movement is being persecuted. The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson and Fordham professor Christina Greer join “The Beat” on the disturbing rhetoric and the possibility of needing armed guards at voting locations in the future. Wilson adding: “I think we may end up in that position at some point. There is an increasing movement on the far-right to intimidate voters…”Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
'The Circus' co-host Jennifer Palmieri joins Morning Joe to discuss how Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, could pull out a win.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is struggling to keep his story straight
As Herschel Walker’s exceedingly rough week nears its end, it’s worth remembering that the Georgia Republican was already one of the most controversial Senate candidates in recent American history. I’m occasionally reminded of a brutal paragraph Politico published in August, summarizing the GOP candidate’s background. Walker,...
MSNBC
The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN
Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man
The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker
NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson discuss the reports that Herschel Walker’s abortion accuser is in fact the mother of one of his childrenOct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Republicans are admitting publicly that nothing but power matters
As national Republicans are rushing to defend Herschel Walker ahead of the midterms, Joe Scarborough weighs in on what this says about the party.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Fetterman's Senate campaign is a teaching moment greater than this election
When Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was trailing his opponent in polls and fundraising a few weeks ago, he resorted to a desperate tactic to get the upper hand in an ever-tightening race: leveraging ableism against a person with disabilities. The GOP is of...
MSNBC
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’
Moments after finishing his first Senate campaign debate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Johnson now walking back previous comments supporting a nationwide abortion ban and Johnson’s plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance
Democratic Senate Candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his race against Trump-backed Republican, author J.D. Vance, and explains how he’s remained competitive in a state like Ohio.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans have opposed our plan to fix immigration, says House member
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, discusses legislative gains for the Democrats, the impact of inflation on the economy and how Democrats are fighting inflation and why he says Republicans are fighting Democrats on fixing immigration.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Are most voters focused on 'pocketbook issues' over abstract ideas?
Americans are focused on the here and now rather than abstract ideas, argues Nicholas Goldberg in a new Los Angeles Times piece on the midterms. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
