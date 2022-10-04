Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Honors Outgoing Kiwanis President, Hears Committee Reports at Weekly Meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Award $2000 In Grants to Local Non-Profits
(Taylorville)--As part of its ongoing mission to help children and youth in the Taylorville community, the Taylorville Kiwanis Club this week awarded 4 Kiwanis Grant applications totaling 2-thousand dollars, to non-profits that submitted applications by the September 30 deadline. Each non-profit organization will be receiving 500-dollars from the Kiwanis Club....
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School Teacher Receives $50,000 Award For Excellence
A local teacher has received a $50,000 gift for himself and his school. Taylorville High School Teacher Matt Blomquist received $35,000 for Taylorville School District and $15,000 for himself after he won a contest from Harbor Freight. Blomquist was named a winner of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence Tuesday morning. Michelle Rosa, District Manager for Harbor Freight Schools, says that shop teachers need more recognition.
taylorvilledailynews.com
James William Turner
James William “Bill” “Quickie” Turner, 82 of Taylorville passed away at 1:20p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 6, 1940 in Taylorville, the son of Lee Roy and Irma (Tanner) Turner. He married Sharon S Franklin on April 3, 1960 in Taylorville. Quickie was a life long coal miner, working at Peabody Mine #10 until its closure. Bill was a proud member of the UMWA. He was also a member of the Presbyterian Church as well as Mound Lodge #122 A.F. & A.M. and the Eastern Star where he served as P.W.P. Bill enjoyed watching TV, especially westerns and wrestling. He was very handy and enjoyed many projects, especially the addition he built on his home. More than anything he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren whom he spent countless days driving them wherever they needed to go.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Ralph E. Antle
Ralph Edward Antle, 79 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 28, 1943 in Tallula, Illinois, the son of Virgil Madison & Maggie Jane (Pike) Antle. Ralph graduated from the Atlanta High School in 1961 and then served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 – 1964. On November 19, 1966 he married Linda L. Graham in Atlanta, Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
taylorvilledailynews.com
Annetta Kay Daniels
Annetta Kay Daniels, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 2:22a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 12, 1958 in Taylorville, the daughter of Harrison and Dorothy (McArdle) Daniels. She was an active member of Davis Memorial Christian Church where she cared for children in the nursery for 50 years. She was affectionately known as “Aunt Netta” by many of those that knew her. Annetta began her career in medical billing at the Christian County Medical Clinic and was currently the operations manager for physicians billing at Memorial Medical Center. She was dedicated to her career and her family whom she dearly loved.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County Court Cases 10/4/22
The following people were scheduled to appear in Christian County court today. You can view full case details at judici.com. You can also click here for all relevant court information for October 4th.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/5/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-26-22 Sean Schmedeke was traveling northbound on 200 East Road in King township when he left the roadway into the east ditch damaging the right front quarter panel, bumper and right front wheel. The vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries.
taylorvilledailynews.com
ISP, City, County Police Shut Down Route 29 Near Taylorville Due To Crash
Regional Radio News has learned of at least four different vehicles that are involved in a vehicle crash in between Lake Taylorville and the city of Taylorville on Route 29. District 9 units are en-route to the multiple-vehicle crash, involving a commercial motor vehicle on Route 29, East of Taylorville. Currently, there is a lane blockage as officers are working the scene. Authorities are asking the public to find a different route and avoid the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
taylorvilledailynews.com
Shehadeh Found Guilty; Faces Up To 35 Years In Prison
A Taylorville man has been found guilty after a two day jury trial for delivery of methamphetamine. Jamal Shehadeh, was arrested on March 3rd, 2021 after an investigation led to a narcotics arrest. Shehadeh was arrested for delivery of meth on Cherokee Street. At the time, he was on supervised release from the Federal Government for a guilty charge in 2014 for unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.
Comments / 0