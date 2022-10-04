Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Honors Outgoing Kiwanis President, Hears Committee Reports at Weekly Meeting

James William “Bill” “Quickie” Turner, 82 of Taylorville passed away at 1:20p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 6, 1940 in Taylorville, the son of Lee Roy and Irma (Tanner) Turner. He married Sharon S Franklin on April 3, 1960 in Taylorville. Quickie was a life long coal miner, working at Peabody Mine #10 until its closure. Bill was a proud member of the UMWA. He was also a member of the Presbyterian Church as well as Mound Lodge #122 A.F. & A.M. and the Eastern Star where he served as P.W.P. Bill enjoyed watching TV, especially westerns and wrestling. He was very handy and enjoyed many projects, especially the addition he built on his home. More than anything he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren whom he spent countless days driving them wherever they needed to go.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO