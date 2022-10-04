Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effect of OPEC+’s announced production cuts on the war in Ukraine and why he says the Saudis choosing to stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and create an oil crisis 'puts more hardship on NATO, and the United States, and our allies, and gives more revenue to Putin, at just the moment in history when we don’t want that to occur.'Oct. 7, 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO