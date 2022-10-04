ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve

Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill with a judicial code of the ethics as the Supreme Court suffers from its lowest approval rating in history. She joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why the court is seeing a crisis in legitimacy after the reversal of Roe v. Wade and why the election in November will “profoundly” impact “how much power the Supreme Court has to determine our lives.”Oct. 6, 2022.
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'

The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report

The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
Secret Service at center of several key unanswered Jan. 6 questions

Alex Wagner rounds up some of the biggest questions that remain about the role of the Secret Service in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, from deleted communication records to new court revelations that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is believed to have been in communication with a member of the Secret Service in September 2020. Oct. 7, 2022.
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’

Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effect of OPEC+’s announced production cuts on the war in Ukraine and why he says the Saudis choosing to stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and create an oil crisis 'puts more hardship on NATO, and the United States, and our allies, and gives more revenue to Putin, at just the moment in history when we don’t want that to occur.'Oct. 7, 2022.
