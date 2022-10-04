Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
FBI got a tip about Oath Keepers’ plans for an armed fight in DC in 2020: WaPo
The FBI received a tip about the Oath Keepers’ plans for armed fight in November 2020, an agent testified Tuesday in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others indicted with him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to new Washington Post reporting. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 5, 2022.
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill with a judicial code of the ethics as the Supreme Court suffers from its lowest approval rating in history. She joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why the court is seeing a crisis in legitimacy after the reversal of Roe v. Wade and why the election in November will “profoundly” impact “how much power the Supreme Court has to determine our lives.”Oct. 6, 2022.
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'
The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
Secret Service at center of several key unanswered Jan. 6 questions
Alex Wagner rounds up some of the biggest questions that remain about the role of the Secret Service in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, from deleted communication records to new court revelations that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is believed to have been in communication with a member of the Secret Service in September 2020. Oct. 7, 2022.
Why won’t Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from cases involving Trump?
If Ginni Thomas urged state lawmakers to overturn Trump’s election loss, then why on earth is her husband – Justice Clarence Thomas – handling Trump’s Supreme Court appeal in the Mar-a-Lago documents case? The Nation’s Elie Mystal joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss.Oct. 6, 2022.
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie
Republicans are continuing to support Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat in the wake of a bombshell report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 6, 2022.
Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession
President Biden announced he would be issuing an executive order to pardon those with prior federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. NBC's Josh Lederman reports.Oct. 6, 2022.
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’
Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter
Roger Sollenberger, a reporter for the Daily Beast, defended his story on an allegation that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his then-girlfriend, and criticized the Republican Senate candidate for trying to use a "Jedi mind trick" while denying the story's authenticity.Oct. 6, 2022.
Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effect of OPEC+’s announced production cuts on the war in Ukraine and why he says the Saudis choosing to stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and create an oil crisis 'puts more hardship on NATO, and the United States, and our allies, and gives more revenue to Putin, at just the moment in history when we don’t want that to occur.'Oct. 7, 2022.
Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority
Author Tom Ricks and historian Peniel Joseph join Morning Joe to discuss Ricks' new book 'Waging the Good War,' Joseph's new book 'The Third Reconstruction' and lessons to be learned from the civil rights movement.Oct. 7, 2022.
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man
The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022.
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
A senior member of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded guilty Thursday to seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge that has been leveled against individuals tied to the Jan. 6 riot. Ken Dilanian reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
Biden's daily intel briefing included conflict in Putin's inner circle over handling of Ukraine war
New Washington Post reporting points to turmoil within Russia’s leadership over how President Vladimir Putin is handling the war in Ukraine. The disagreement by a member of Putin’s inner circle was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to the Post. Keir Simmons reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
