Pac-12 Network special on 2020-21 Arizona women’s basketball team wins regional Emmy Award
The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
Who Said Girls Can’t Play Football?
Sahuaro High School has a female football player, Cecilia Rodriguez Estrada. Cecilia plays on the JV team and is a sophomore that finds football to be something new, exciting, and fun. Her reason for starting football is, “During the summer I was deciding whether or not to play volleyball or football. When volleyball season came around I was out sick, so I figured it was my fate to go ahead and try football.” Cecilia explains how playing a “man’s” sport is very different and weird but, “Why can’t a girl play it?” When it comes to being the only female on the team, things can get very interesting. “Of course, I have other parts than a boy, and because of that I change in a different locker room, which is fine, but it’s so annoying to carry around my football stuff all day every day when the boys get to leave it in their locker room and know it will be there for them after school.”
WR Tetairoa McMillan chose Arizona Wildcats over Oregon out of trust
The highest-rated recruit in Arizona Wildcats history, freshman wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, originally committed to their Week 6 opponent, the Oregon Ducks. It wasn’t until nearly the last possible moment that McMillan signed his letter of intent to play for the Wildcats. By that point, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal — who helped recruit McMillan — left the Ducks for the head coaching position at Miami and was replaced by Dan Lanning.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
Family and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner remember his life, contributions
The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has released the following statement.
Charges filed after killing of UA professor
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Old Tucson once had a mayor. It is part of the long-forgotten history of the movie location and Wild West theme park.
Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
First week of October ends with storm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
UPDATE: All classes at UA’s main campus canceled after reported shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
Ex-graduate student arrested after professor shot, killed at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — An ex-graduate student has been arrested after a professor was shot and killed Wednesday at the University of Arizona located in Tucson. Updated 10/6 at 11:55 p.m. EDT: The University of Arizona on Twitter on Thursday confirmed that the professor that was shot and killed on campus Wednesday was Dr. Thomas Meixner.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
University of Arizona brings back nap pods
The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats. HOHM, is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places.
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
Prescott-area hiker missing for nearly a week, YCSO says
PRESCOTT, AZ — Northern Arizona officials are looking for a camper who was last seen September 30 in the Prescott area. Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen late that morning at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. Stambaugh reportedly asked a camp host...
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
