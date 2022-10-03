FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.

