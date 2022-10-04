ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Sheriff Pollock's first 100 days

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Hzzj_0iM874uV00 While handling high profile incidents, new sheriff lays groundwork for his first term

Despite how Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock describes it, "It kind of went the way I expected it to go," the first 100 days into his four-year term in office has been a wild ride.

In the week leading up to swearing in, just two days before he took over as acting sheriff, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team conducted the largest drug raid in the county's history.

A month later, a self-described gang member wielded a semi-automatic rifle against people at the Jefferson County Fair and other citizens as he ran from the fairgrounds, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

"It's important for the community to know that working together with other agencies in Central Oregon was one of the reasons we were able to provide safety at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds," said Pollock.

Building relationships with regional agencies was one of Pollock's talking points during his campaign, and some of his first 100-day priorities.

The foundation for Pollock's priorities and his policing philosophy spring from roots you might not expect for a sheriff.

Chaotic childhood

Pollock remembers someone pulling him out of class in eighth grade to tell him his father had been arrested on drug charges. No surprise for Pollock who had lived with the chaos of his parents' drug use throughout his childhood. His father's arrest brought new uncertainty.

"Was Dad coming home? Was he not coming home? Was he going to prison? Was he not going to prison? Is he going to have a job?" recalls Pollock.

Despite all the pressure to make bad choices, Pollock chose the opposite.

"I think at a very early age we realize that we have a choice and we know the difference between right and wrong," he said. "Still to this day I've never touched drugs. Ever. Not even marijuana."

Not only his family life, but also his work as a deputy gave Pollock plenty of opportunity to see the destructive effects of substance abuse, and it's something he doesn't want for his family or for his community.

"Some of my biggest fears as a parent is that my kids will come in contact with something or be influenced to do some sort of illegal drug," he said.

Choosing law enforcement

When a DARE officer (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) came into his fifth grade classroom, Pollock realized he wanted to be a cop, but he had no idea how to become an officer.

After he graduated from Culver High School, he got a commercial driver license and assumed he'd spend the rest of his working life as a truck driver.

When he turned 20, the then Culver Police Department invited him to be a cadet. Pollock went to the Central Oregon Reserve Academy and remembers serving thousands of hours with the CPD while holding a full-time job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iM874uV00

Later Tom Adams hired him as a Madras Police Officer, and after that, Jim Adkins hired him at the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

Both Adams and Adkins were on the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team. They're the officers who served the search warrant on Pollock's house when he was in the eighth grade.

"I feel like everything that happens to us in life, there's a reason for it," said Pollock. "I just tried to turn some of the things that have happened in my life into fuel to propel me forward and make good choices."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqsAs_0iM874uV00

Running for sheriff

Pollock says he always thought he'd run for sheriff some day, but didn't think it would be this soon. He's 39 years old.

In his role as union president, the dissatisfaction he saw with Marc Heckathorn as sheriff pushed his decision.

"It was continuously seeing the turnover rate, and being close with those that left and hearing their side of the story of why they're leaving," said Pollock. "And it always came back to how they were treated by Marc. I felt like something had to be done."

Having both candidates working for the same organization made the campaign stressful. The campaign took odd twists.

On election night, Pollock recalls more than 100 people crowded into Abby's Pizza to wait for the results. When the numbers came in, Pollock had won 52% of the vote. He says the roar of cheers from his supporters was deafening. Soon after the results came in, then Sheriff Heckathorn struck a deal with the county to resign, accelerating Pollock's move into the office. Instead of taking office in January, Pollock became sheriff on June 20 at 5:01 p.m.

Challenges out of the gate

Pollock says the hardest part of his new job so far has been lack of communication with his predecessor.

"I still have not received a phone call or seen him face-to-face in person. He has not shaken my hand," said Pollock. "It's just there was no information that was passed on to me."

The day he took his oath as sheriff, Pollock made his first priority providing stability to the office.

After the election, three key officers resigned: Patrol Sgt. Ryan Grote, long considered Heckathorn's right hand man, jail commander Lt. Amber HanoHano, and Animal Control Deputy Steve Keever. "The most pressing concern," said Pollock, "which is a concern and struggle for nearly every agency in the state, is finding people who want to be in law enforcement, and the lack of having enough law enforcement for the growing demand for service."

Pollock is in the process of bringing his office up to full staff.

On the patrol side, he's one position shy of full staff and is in the background process of hiring that person. On the corrections side, he needs to fill four positions, two potential hires are in the background phase.

The office's evidence system posed another challenge. The organization currently stores evidence in four separate locations.

"My goal is to organize it better, consolidate it and have a more efficient process," said Pollock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMmRD_0iM874uV00

Reconnecting with other agencies

Because of the July 22 officer-involved shooting, Madras Police officers and members of the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, including Pollock himself, had to go on administrative leave.

This put a strain on law enforcement countywide at a time when they needed it most, when violence threatened the Jefferson County Fair.

Several agencies provided coverage.

"They stepped up in a big way," said Pollock. "I'm honored."

Even before becoming sheriff, Pollock recognized tamping down crime in Jefferson County would require coordination with regional law enforcement agencies.

While Jefferson County participated in the June 14 simultaneous raids on six illegal marijuana grow operations, Pollock says JCSO has not been part of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team since 2013.

Now he has a detective getting ready to join CODE.

He's preparing a detective to join the Internet Crimes Against Children task Force, a regional operation that monitors internet activity to track and arrest child abusers and child pornography rings.

Pollock is drafting a contract with the Jefferson County School District to put DARE officers in the classroom and add to the School Resource Officer staffing. He plans to approach the Culver School District with a similar proposal.

Experience shapes Pollock's approach to law enforcement

Pollock takes the helm of law and order in Jefferson County at a time when public opinion looks critically at law enforcement. "Now, even the governor was telling us we can't enforce this law or that law," Pollock observes. "People who are involved in crimes learn what the police do and don't do. And if they're paying close attention, then they're gonna see how far they can push it. They're gonna see what they can get away with, up to and including murder."

For Sheriff Pollock, that means catching small problems before they become big problems. "And if we don't continue to be involved, and hold them accountable, and keep the pressure on, then who's going to want to live in the community?"

He believes his experience on the street improves his relationship with the rank and file. "I think people like to see that their leader is willing to do the work that they do day in and day out. And I think that has an impact on whether people follow you or not."

The turmoil of his childhood, Pollock says, gives him empathy for the people he encounters in his work. "But I don't like to treat them like victims," he says. "I can have any kind of resentment towards how I was brought up. I can have some bitterness or play the victim card, but it doesn't do me any good."

He sees no value in holding grudges. "If I held grudges I probably wouldn't speak to my parents. If I held grudges I probably wouldn't speak to my ex wife," he said. "Forgiving people and moving on really isn't for them. It's for you."

Pollock realizes, but for the choices he made, how easily the roles could have reversed from being on one side of the law or the other. "If I hadn't gone through the rough times that I've gone through in my life, I don't know that I would be sitting here."

The Madras Pioneer

New buildings and grounds director for Jefferson County

Current director, Blake Fonnesbeck, takes public works job in Washington City, Utah Jefferson County's new Building and Grounds Director, Tony Anderson, takes over Nov. 14. Anderson worked with the the county's Building and Grounds Department from 2000 to 2014. He currently works for the Culver School District. The outgoing director, Blake Fonnesbeck, started with the county in November of 2020. During his short tenure as director, Fonnesbeck oversaw rebuilding the Youth Fishing Pond, the construction of the Fair Show Barn, the new picnic shelter at Panorama Park on Crooked River Ranch, the fairgrounds Pavilion Grass and Plaza project, and the new Jefferson County Health and Wellness Center. Fonnesbeck's last day with Jefferson County was Oct. 3. He will move to Utah to serve as Public Works Director for Washington City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire burns through apartment complex in south Madras

Apartments on Brush Lane catch fire early Thursday morning - cause under investigation A fire broke out at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the Brush Lane Apartments in south Madras. The apartments, located across from the Dollar General, caught fire in one unit and spread through the roof. Residents reported seeing large flames coming out of one of the units. Jefferson County Fire and EMS arrived to find an active fire with heavy smoke coming from one unit. The other units were quickly evacuated, and fire progress was stopped quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least one unit was significantly damaged, and many more face smoke damage. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and Best Care services. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the residents, and can be found at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the incident, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff, Madras Police and Redmond Fire and Rescue. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Women take big wins in Madras's 1922 election

In 1947-violent electrical storms, In 1972-Hospital accepts nursing home patients.100 YEARS AGO October 5, 1922 Women's Administration is Faced by City When she won with a vote of fourteen, over thirteen cast for W.E. Johnson, Mrs. Grace Shugert was nominated Monday evening on the Citizen's Ticket for Mayor of Madras and as a result of the balloting which followed will probably head a women's administration of the affairs of the city during the coming four years. Women were nominated for every office on the ticket with the exception of City Marshal and the only man who was able to defeat...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire department opens burning season

Jefferson County Fire and EMS has opened burning as of October 1 - permits available at fire houseThe following is a release from Jefferson County Fire and EMS Jefferson County Fire & EMS has opened burning October 1st 2022. This will allow our patrons the opportunity to burn yard debris. If you would like to burn and have not yet attained a burn permit, you will need to go to Jefferson County Fire & EMS at 765 South Fifth St. Madras, OR. and get a permit. They are no cost. Business hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM- 5:00PM. Please follow the guidelines...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Oregon State
Jefferson County, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Madras Pioneer

K-9 Marley nabs drug suspect driving through Madras

Oregon State Police confiscate 14.5 pounds of fentanyl on routine traffic stop On September 28, 2022, at about 10:11 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed six (6) bundles concealed within the vehicle, with a gross weight of approximately 14.48 pounds. A preliminary test of the narcotics showed it was fentanyl powder. The driver Jesus Villalpando Rubio (31) from Phoenix, Arizona, and the passenger...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Salmon swim across school district

Student art project to showcase metal salmon in schools, fences and community spaces In the Madras Performing Arts Center, metal salmon hand painted by Madras High students grace the stairwell and railing, as if swimming upstream. Soon, the district hopes more of these fish will grace fences, school halls and community spaces around Jefferson County. The fish are part of a project designed by the district as a cultural celebration to showcase student art. The board brought the idea, inspired by wildlife displays on the elementary school in Sisters to MHS metal construction teacher Ben Anderson, who, along with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Graffiti, vandalism and crime increase in Madras

Many local businesses affected by a recent uptick in tagging, vandalism and theft In the last week, local businesses across the county have been hit with graffiti, theft and vandalism in higher than usual numbers. At least nine local businesses have had their doors broken and items stolen in the last month and tagging of businesses has increased in size and quantity. The City of Madras has recently taken drastic action to clean-up graffiti in town, moving all public works employees off regular duties to clean-up graffiti. "I've definitely seen an uptick in break-in repairs we've had to do,"...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Race for county commissioner spot begins

Incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch respond to questions from The Pioneer Mae Huston Age: 71 Occupation: Jefferson County Commissioner Years in Jefferson County: 17 Background I grew up in unincorporated Multnomah County and graduated from Gresham High School. After attending North Park College in Chicago for a couple years I came home and received my AA at Mt. Hood Community College. My husband Stan and I have been married 49 years, raised two daughters, and have two grandsons. We attend Culver Christian Church. I serve on the Boards of NeighborImpact, Frontier 911, the Local Public Safety Coordinating...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
#Shooting#Murder#Central Oregon
The Madras Pioneer

Human Society Director dies of brain cancer

Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Wasco tribal chief dies

After ten years as Wasco Tribal Chief, Alfred 'JR' Smith Jr. passed away Monday, Sept. 26 Alfred "JR" Smith, chief of the Wasco tribe of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, died Monday, Sept. 26. He was 82. Flags flew at half staff for three days throughout Jefferson County to commemorate his passing. Smith, of Warm Springs, was sworn in as Wasco chief on Nov. 4, 2012. Smith's son, Jonathan, says although his father's health had been declining since a bout of pneumonia a few years ago, his death was sudden and unexpected. The younger Smith says his father fell...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Notes From the Library : October 2022

Library gears up for fall fun with movies and Halloween events, Friday movies return, book mobile is on the move The week of October 17 is set aside to honor the Friends of the Library, and it seems like the appropriate time to reflect on all of the people around the County who help the library an integral part of our community. Most libraries have an association or friends of the library, and Jefferson County is no different. The Jefferson County Library Association has a long history of supporting the library and literacy. After interviewing for the director position, I...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Records requests flood county election staff

Questions about the 2020 election results thwart progress on the upcoming vote Jefferson County has a two-person elections office. As County Clerk Kate Zemke and her Chief Deputy, Keli Pollock, busily prepare for the November general election, a flood of public records requests interrupts their work. In her eight years working for elections, four years as clerk, Zemke has received no public records requests. In the past month she's received 15 pubic records requests, eight notices of litigation, and about a dozen "aggrieved citizens" form letters, most if not all from outside the county from people challenging the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Madras Pioneer

Madras man dies in crash on Highway 97

Micah Borden, 23, dies after head-on collision near Cinder Butte north of Redmond At approximately 7:39 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 a gray Honda Accord operated by Micah Borden, 23, of Madras crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 97 and collided head-on with a red Ford F150 operated by Jon Moore, 37, of Redmond. Oregon State Police responded to the crash site just north of Pershall Way in Redmond near Cinder Butte at milepost 117. Borden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Moore was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Oregon State Police was assisted by Redmond Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff's and the Oregon Department of Transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1992:Bucket brigaders attack spreading hotel fire

Heroic efforts prevent a fire from completely destroying downtown Madras100 YEARS AGO September 28, 1922 Fire, originating in the second floor of the old Madras Hotel, evidently starting from a chimney which age had made defective, totally destroyed the hotel and practically all its contents, with several sheds and buildings which were in the rear of it including the livery stable operated by W.T. Steele, seriously damaged the apartment residence owned by Mansell Wheeler, caused much damage and inconvenience to the garage owned by Hood & Conroy, burned out several sections of side walk, demoralized light and phone service in...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Teen wins fight for skate park in Culver

Uriel Mejia teamed up with his first grade teacher to make his dream a reality Applause filled Culver City Hall Monday, Sept. 19 when the City Council passed a resolution to buy property for a new skate park, something Uriel Mejia, now 17, asked the council for three years ago when he was a high school freshman. "It's intimidating for a youth to stand before city council," recalls Mejia. "They're all these powerful people who got elected and you're standing below them trying to speak your mind." That council thought it was nice to see a young man...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man arrested for stealing spray paint, tagging local business

Crosby Hicks allegedly stole paint from Ace Hardware, tagged signs and Snow's Cleaners, stole from Safeway When Laura Rehwinkel went to open Snow's Cleaners Thursday morning, she was met with a terrible sight. Two sides of the building on Fourth Street were covered in graffiti. "I was in tears this morning," said Rehwinkel. "It's just a terrible thing for someone to do." Early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Crosby James Hicks, 34, allegedly broke into Phil's Ace Hardware in Madras and stole spray paint. According to court documents, Hicks broke two glass windows at the building and...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Candidate forums on the calendar

Four events to introduce the candidates and issues prior to November ElectionJefferson County mails ballots to voters Oct. 19. That's barely a month away. The Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled three candidate forums and a Question and Answer presentation to help voters get the information they need to cast an informed vote. MACRD Levy Q & A October 5 5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Presentation Madras Aquatic Center, 1195 SE Kemper Way Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook. Madras Mayor Forum October 10 5:30 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff seeks missing and endangered person

Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Student performance plummets in Jefferson County and across state

Newly released state testing shows distance learning hurt proficiency scores School testing results released this week clearly demonstrate the pandemic-imposed distance learning had on education in Jefferson County and throughout Oregon. Across the state, proficiency rates dropped about 10 percentage points across mathematics and English language arts since 2019. These trends match nationwide data. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows reading scores across the country had the largest drop since 1990, and mathematics scores had their first ever decline. The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bend debate heats up already roiling governor's race

Some exchanges hinted at personal feuds from when all three candidates served in the Oregon Legislature.The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared time together in the Legislature. Kotek was House Speaker before resigning to run for governor. Drazan was the leader of the minority-party Republicans in the House before also stepping down to run. Johnson was a...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
