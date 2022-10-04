Sheriff Pollock's first 100 days

While handling high profile incidents, new sheriff lays groundwork for his first term

Despite how Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock describes it, "It kind of went the way I expected it to go," the first 100 days into his four-year term in office has been a wild ride.

In the week leading up to swearing in, just two days before he took over as acting sheriff, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team conducted the largest drug raid in the county's history.

A month later, a self-described gang member wielded a semi-automatic rifle against people at the Jefferson County Fair and other citizens as he ran from the fairgrounds, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

"It's important for the community to know that working together with other agencies in Central Oregon was one of the reasons we were able to provide safety at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds," said Pollock.

Building relationships with regional agencies was one of Pollock's talking points during his campaign, and some of his first 100-day priorities.

The foundation for Pollock's priorities and his policing philosophy spring from roots you might not expect for a sheriff.

Chaotic childhood

Pollock remembers someone pulling him out of class in eighth grade to tell him his father had been arrested on drug charges. No surprise for Pollock who had lived with the chaos of his parents' drug use throughout his childhood. His father's arrest brought new uncertainty.

"Was Dad coming home? Was he not coming home? Was he going to prison? Was he not going to prison? Is he going to have a job?" recalls Pollock.

Despite all the pressure to make bad choices, Pollock chose the opposite.

"I think at a very early age we realize that we have a choice and we know the difference between right and wrong," he said. "Still to this day I've never touched drugs. Ever. Not even marijuana."

Not only his family life, but also his work as a deputy gave Pollock plenty of opportunity to see the destructive effects of substance abuse, and it's something he doesn't want for his family or for his community.

"Some of my biggest fears as a parent is that my kids will come in contact with something or be influenced to do some sort of illegal drug," he said.

Choosing law enforcement

When a DARE officer (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) came into his fifth grade classroom, Pollock realized he wanted to be a cop, but he had no idea how to become an officer.

After he graduated from Culver High School, he got a commercial driver license and assumed he'd spend the rest of his working life as a truck driver.

When he turned 20, the then Culver Police Department invited him to be a cadet. Pollock went to the Central Oregon Reserve Academy and remembers serving thousands of hours with the CPD while holding a full-time job.

Later Tom Adams hired him as a Madras Police Officer, and after that, Jim Adkins hired him at the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

Both Adams and Adkins were on the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team. They're the officers who served the search warrant on Pollock's house when he was in the eighth grade.

"I feel like everything that happens to us in life, there's a reason for it," said Pollock. "I just tried to turn some of the things that have happened in my life into fuel to propel me forward and make good choices."

Running for sheriff

Pollock says he always thought he'd run for sheriff some day, but didn't think it would be this soon. He's 39 years old.

In his role as union president, the dissatisfaction he saw with Marc Heckathorn as sheriff pushed his decision.

"It was continuously seeing the turnover rate, and being close with those that left and hearing their side of the story of why they're leaving," said Pollock. "And it always came back to how they were treated by Marc. I felt like something had to be done."

Having both candidates working for the same organization made the campaign stressful. The campaign took odd twists.

On election night, Pollock recalls more than 100 people crowded into Abby's Pizza to wait for the results. When the numbers came in, Pollock had won 52% of the vote. He says the roar of cheers from his supporters was deafening. Soon after the results came in, then Sheriff Heckathorn struck a deal with the county to resign, accelerating Pollock's move into the office. Instead of taking office in January, Pollock became sheriff on June 20 at 5:01 p.m.

Challenges out of the gate

Pollock says the hardest part of his new job so far has been lack of communication with his predecessor.

"I still have not received a phone call or seen him face-to-face in person. He has not shaken my hand," said Pollock. "It's just there was no information that was passed on to me."

The day he took his oath as sheriff, Pollock made his first priority providing stability to the office.

After the election, three key officers resigned: Patrol Sgt. Ryan Grote, long considered Heckathorn's right hand man, jail commander Lt. Amber HanoHano, and Animal Control Deputy Steve Keever. "The most pressing concern," said Pollock, "which is a concern and struggle for nearly every agency in the state, is finding people who want to be in law enforcement, and the lack of having enough law enforcement for the growing demand for service."

Pollock is in the process of bringing his office up to full staff.

On the patrol side, he's one position shy of full staff and is in the background process of hiring that person. On the corrections side, he needs to fill four positions, two potential hires are in the background phase.

The office's evidence system posed another challenge. The organization currently stores evidence in four separate locations.

"My goal is to organize it better, consolidate it and have a more efficient process," said Pollock.

Reconnecting with other agencies

Because of the July 22 officer-involved shooting, Madras Police officers and members of the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, including Pollock himself, had to go on administrative leave.

This put a strain on law enforcement countywide at a time when they needed it most, when violence threatened the Jefferson County Fair.

Several agencies provided coverage.

"They stepped up in a big way," said Pollock. "I'm honored."

Even before becoming sheriff, Pollock recognized tamping down crime in Jefferson County would require coordination with regional law enforcement agencies.

While Jefferson County participated in the June 14 simultaneous raids on six illegal marijuana grow operations, Pollock says JCSO has not been part of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team since 2013.

Now he has a detective getting ready to join CODE.

He's preparing a detective to join the Internet Crimes Against Children task Force, a regional operation that monitors internet activity to track and arrest child abusers and child pornography rings.

Pollock is drafting a contract with the Jefferson County School District to put DARE officers in the classroom and add to the School Resource Officer staffing. He plans to approach the Culver School District with a similar proposal.

Experience shapes Pollock's approach to law enforcement

Pollock takes the helm of law and order in Jefferson County at a time when public opinion looks critically at law enforcement. "Now, even the governor was telling us we can't enforce this law or that law," Pollock observes. "People who are involved in crimes learn what the police do and don't do. And if they're paying close attention, then they're gonna see how far they can push it. They're gonna see what they can get away with, up to and including murder."

For Sheriff Pollock, that means catching small problems before they become big problems. "And if we don't continue to be involved, and hold them accountable, and keep the pressure on, then who's going to want to live in the community?"

He believes his experience on the street improves his relationship with the rank and file. "I think people like to see that their leader is willing to do the work that they do day in and day out. And I think that has an impact on whether people follow you or not."

The turmoil of his childhood, Pollock says, gives him empathy for the people he encounters in his work. "But I don't like to treat them like victims," he says. "I can have any kind of resentment towards how I was brought up. I can have some bitterness or play the victim card, but it doesn't do me any good."

He sees no value in holding grudges. "If I held grudges I probably wouldn't speak to my parents. If I held grudges I probably wouldn't speak to my ex wife," he said. "Forgiving people and moving on really isn't for them. It's for you."

Pollock realizes, but for the choices he made, how easily the roles could have reversed from being on one side of the law or the other. "If I hadn't gone through the rough times that I've gone through in my life, I don't know that I would be sitting here."

