ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football. According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen works out at Miami gym amid marital issues with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is taking her frustrations to the gym. The supermodel, 42, was photographed leaving a Miami gym on Monday morning amid her ongoing marital issues with husband Tom Brady. Bündchen showed off her fit physique in an all-black ensemble and tan baseball hat while talking on the phone. Although the model didn’t wear her wedding ring during the sweat sesh, it’s unclear if it has anything to do with her estranged relationship with the NFL player. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was first spotted in South Beach, Fla. on Friday — as she waited out Hurricane Ian in one of the...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bundchen
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
TAMPA, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady: Deeply Depressed Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce, Insiders Claim

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for divorce. In fact, multiple outlets have now confirmed that Tom and Gisele have both hired lawyers, with an eye toward legally ending their marriage. Accounts vary about what exactly caused the split,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy