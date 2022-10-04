ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
SkySports

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win

Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
Daily Mail

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Blues CRUISE to victory against Italian champions to lift them off the bottom into second place... with Aubameyang scoring again and Fofana and James also on target

As the third of an impressive night went in, Graham Potter wheeled around to face his bench, clapping even more enthusiastically than usual, he face wreathed in a huge smile. Here it was, the statement result, the true dawn of a new era. English coaches don’t get the top jobs, we are told, because they are not smart enough to exist successfully at this level.
SkySports

Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies aged 61

Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. Ventrone, nicknamed 'The Marine' in Italy because of his rigorous training regimes, arrived at Spurs with Antonio Conte in November 2021. Spurs confirmed his passing on Thursday and said "he will be greatly missed by everyone". Ventrone, the club statement...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
