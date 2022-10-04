FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Nexus Services CEO Mike Donovan was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on fraud charges. The indictment lists 22-year-old Zachary Cruz as the victim. Donovan and his partner took Cruz into their home in the months after the Parkland shootings and consider him a member of their family. Donovan said in a phone interview that Cruz has not been exploited and accused authorities of corrupt conduct.

