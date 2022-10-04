ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning

Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
SkySports

Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
SkySports

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds: Eberechi Eze winner sees hosts come from behind to claim second win of season

Eberechi Eze's classy goal 14 minutes from time secured Crystal Palace's second Premier League win of the season as they came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park. Neither side went into the game with any kind of form after sharing just four points from their last eight Premier League matches combined, and Palace started the game like a team hovering above the relegation zone, showing nerves throughout the team as they allowed Pascal Struijk to give Leeds an early lead.
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports

Premier League

Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
SkySports

Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets

Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
SkySports

Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines

Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Luton Town: Goalless at The Hawthorns

Steve Bruce's future as West Brom manager is hanging by a thread as their dreadful start to the season continued with 0-0 draw against Luton on a toxic afternoon at The Hawthorns. Tensions were high heading into a game where Albion created enough to have won - but were again...
SkySports

Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025

Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo is dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics with the Portuguese forward believing United would be better off playing a different way. Football's lawmakers have rejected a proposal for matches to be reduced to 60 minutes...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged

Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
PREMIER LEAGUE

