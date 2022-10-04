Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Why has Tottenham's form dipped and what can Antonio Conte do to improve them?
Tottenham face Brighton on Saturday having failed to win three of their last four games, but what's behind the poor results?. The loss of in-form Dejan Kulusevski to a hamstring injury was undeniably a blow, but the summer signing of Richarlison at Tottenham was designed for these situations. The Brazilian...
SkySports
Wolves must wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui as their new manager - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Wolves will have to wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui their new manager as the Spaniard attends to a family matter in his homeland. Josh Cavallo has branded Iker Casillas and Carlos Puyol as 'beyond disrespectful' after the...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton will beat Manchester United
After finding some big-priced winners last weekend, our tipster Jones Knows is back - and backing Everton to defeat Manchester United on Sunday night. Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky...
SkySports
Manuel Akanji is Man City’s bargain buy and now Pep Guardiola’s intelligent problem-solver at right-back
Pep Guardiola spent much of his press conference after Manchester City’s straightforward 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday discussing the impact of his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund. But this time it was the other one. Erling Haaland did score the fourth goal against Saints but it was the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Liverpool: No heavy metal football in sight - Jurgen Klopp's side look more like bass guitar
Gary Neville says "lethargic" Liverpool looked like a shadow of themeselves in the second half against Arsenal. Bukayo Saka's penalty settled matters as Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners to return to the top of the Premier League table, 14 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side. Despite enjoying less possession than...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Erling Haaland scores but other Man City players shine against Southampton
Pep Guardiola is having to get used to fielding questions about his new striker. In the build-up to this game, he was asked about a light-hearted petition to stop him playing in the Premier League. Even the club stuck him on the front page of the programme for this one.
SkySports
Hull City's Pedro Martins talks break down, chairman Acun Ilicali confirms, leaving Andy Dawson in caretaker charge
Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali has confirmed that negotiations have ended with Pedro Martins about the vacant managerial position. The Tigers dismissed Shota Arveladze after eight months at the helm just hours before their game against Luton last Friday and are on the hunt for a new manager. Martins looked...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning
Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Iker Casillas: Former Real Madrid goalkeeper deletes Twitter post announcing he is gay
Iker Casillas has said a tweet announcing he was gay, which was published from his personal Twitter account, was the result of a hack. The former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper posted the update to his 10 million followers on Sunday afternoon. 'Hacked account,' Casillas posted. 'Luckily everything in order....
SkySports
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
SkySports
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds: Eberechi Eze winner sees hosts come from behind to claim second win of season
Eberechi Eze's classy goal 14 minutes from time secured Crystal Palace's second Premier League win of the season as they came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park. Neither side went into the game with any kind of form after sharing just four points from their last eight Premier League matches combined, and Palace started the game like a team hovering above the relegation zone, showing nerves throughout the team as they allowed Pascal Struijk to give Leeds an early lead.
SkySports
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Premier League
Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets
Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
SkySports
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines
Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
West Brom 0-0 Luton Town: Goalless at The Hawthorns
Steve Bruce's future as West Brom manager is hanging by a thread as their dreadful start to the season continued with 0-0 draw against Luton on a toxic afternoon at The Hawthorns. Tensions were high heading into a game where Albion created enough to have won - but were again...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025
Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo is dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics with the Portuguese forward believing United would be better off playing a different way. Football's lawmakers have rejected a proposal for matches to be reduced to 60 minutes...
NFL・
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged
Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
Comments / 0