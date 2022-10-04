Read full article on original website
England 2-1 USA: women’s international football friendly – as it happened
Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway got the goals that did for the World Champions in front of a sell-out 90,000 crowd at Wembley
UEFA・
USWNT might have lost historic game to England, but they are not beaten | Opinion
Report by former US Attorney General Sally Yates detailed a pervasive culture of abuse in the NWSL and indifference to it by league, US Soccer leaders
SkySports
Claire Emslie: We want to make Scotland proud by reaching Women's World Cup
Scotland forward Claire Emslie has said the team are ready to do the nation proud once again by qualifying for the Women's World Cup. The Scots face Austria at Hampden Park on Thursday night in the first round of their play-off section as they look to secure a place at next summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury
British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
Reggae warriors: Young brothers split but set to shine at World Cup
When the Rugby League World Cup kicks off next weekend, one year later than originally planned, there will be few prouder families watching than the Youngs. Had things turned out differently and the Covid pandemic never materialised, Alex and Dom Young would have made history by joining an exclusive band of brothers who have played together at a World Cup, doing so for debutants Jamaica.
SkySports
Football's Toughest Opponent: Climate crisis and the fight for a more sustainable game
Football has faced many challenges over the past couple of years with clubs pushed to the brink and beyond following financial difficulties. Stadiums fell silent as a result of a global pandemic, while the threat of the European Super League almost changed the sport as we know it. But that...
SkySports
Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA
Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association. The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925. However, he was denied...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
SkySports
Ukraine join Spain and Portugal's joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup, but who else is in the running?
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The new partnership was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) during a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, European soccer's governing body. The Spain, Portugal...
UEFA・
Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen; Match Officials
The match officials for Manchester City's third Champions League game have been confirmed.
SkySports
Liverpool weigh up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has confirmed that his club held discussions over signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - but opted against a move.
SkySports
Why has Tottenham's form dipped and what can Antonio Conte do to improve them?
Tottenham face Brighton on Saturday having failed to win three of their last four games, but what's behind the poor results?. The loss of in-form Dejan Kulusevski to a hamstring injury was undeniably a blow, but the summer signing of Richarlison at Tottenham was designed for these situations. The Brazilian...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: Meg Webb back for Wales as settled Scotland return after 12-year absence
The two nations make up Group A alongside New Zealand and Australia and both will be on the hunt to secure a big victory as the group stage gets under way. Scotland will be marking a historic moment in Whangarei as they make their return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 12 years and a full team of Rugby World Cup debutantes will be looking to make their mark.
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic: Christopher Nkunku scores in dramatic Champions League encounter
Christopher Nkunku scored for RB Leipzig as they beat Celtic 3-1 in a dramatic Champions League encounter, which included two VAR interventions and a Joe Hart howler. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Chelsea are close to signing Nkunku, and the forward showed just why he is so sought after in Europe.
Sarina Wiegman keeps England focused on World Cup target after win over USA
Sarina Wiegman stressed England will only be able to lay claim to being the best team on the planet once they have lifted the World Cup after her side defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.Returning to the scene of their historic European Championship triumph in the summer, the Lionesses recorded their first victory since 2017 over the US, who had beaten them en route to claiming the 2019 World Cup.England are 23 matches undefeated under Wiegman, winning 21 of those, as they prepare for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.When asked if her team...
SkySports
Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football
After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
'Right Time To Play Liverpool' - Ex-Arsenal Player Makes Bold Prediction
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has made a bold prediction ahead of Liverpool’s clash with the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
Pep Guardiola insists it is too early to tell whether England star Kyle Walker will recover in time for the World Cup... as the Manchester City right-back begins his recovery after undergoing groin surgery this week
Pep Guardiola has said it is too soon to say whether Kyle Walker has a chance of playing at the World Cup. Walker, the Manchester City and England right-back, underwent groin surgery earlier this week after being forced off injured against Manchester United last Sunday. Walker now faces a race...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham
Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
SkySports
Burnley 1-1 Stoke City: Harry Clarke earns late point for Potters
Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Harry Clarke's late header earned Stoke City a point at Turf Moor. The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.
