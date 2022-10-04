ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Claire Emslie: We want to make Scotland proud by reaching Women's World Cup

Scotland forward Claire Emslie has said the team are ready to do the nation proud once again by qualifying for the Women's World Cup. The Scots face Austria at Hampden Park on Thursday night in the first round of their play-off section as they look to secure a place at next summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
SPORTS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Chloe Kelly
The Guardian

Reggae warriors: Young brothers split but set to shine at World Cup

When the Rugby League World Cup kicks off next weekend, one year later than originally planned, there will be few prouder families watching than the Youngs. Had things turned out differently and the Covid pandemic never materialised, Alex and Dom Young would have made history by joining an exclusive band of brothers who have played together at a World Cup, doing so for debutants Jamaica.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Czech Republic#Manchester United#Arsenal#Uk#The Football Association#Champions League#Wubben Moy#Fellow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Women's Rugby World Cup: Meg Webb back for Wales as settled Scotland return after 12-year absence

The two nations make up Group A alongside New Zealand and Australia and both will be on the hunt to secure a big victory as the group stage gets under way. Scotland will be marking a historic moment in Whangarei as they make their return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 12 years and a full team of Rugby World Cup debutantes will be looking to make their mark.
RUGBY
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman keeps England focused on World Cup target after win over USA

Sarina Wiegman stressed England will only be able to lay claim to being the best team on the planet once they have lifted the World Cup after her side defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.Returning to the scene of their historic European Championship triumph in the summer, the Lionesses recorded their first victory since 2017 over the US, who had beaten them en route to claiming the 2019 World Cup.England are 23 matches undefeated under Wiegman, winning 21 of those, as they prepare for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.When asked if her team...
WORLD
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola insists it is too early to tell whether England star Kyle Walker will recover in time for the World Cup... as the Manchester City right-back begins his recovery after undergoing groin surgery this week

Pep Guardiola has said it is too soon to say whether Kyle Walker has a chance of playing at the World Cup. Walker, the Manchester City and England right-back, underwent groin surgery earlier this week after being forced off injured against Manchester United last Sunday. Walker now faces a race...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham

Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
SPORTS
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Stoke City: Harry Clarke earns late point for Potters

Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Harry Clarke's late header earned Stoke City a point at Turf Moor. The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy