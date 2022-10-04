Read full article on original website
SkySports
Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA
Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association. The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925. However, he was denied...
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic: Christopher Nkunku scores in dramatic Champions League encounter
Christopher Nkunku scored for RB Leipzig as they beat Celtic 3-1 in a dramatic Champions League encounter, which included two VAR interventions and a Joe Hart howler. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Chelsea are close to signing Nkunku, and the forward showed just why he is so sought after in Europe.
SkySports
Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies aged 61
Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. Ventrone, nicknamed 'The Marine' in Italy because of his rigorous training regimes, arrived at Spurs with Antonio Conte in November 2021. Spurs confirmed his passing on Thursday and said "he will be greatly missed by everyone". Ventrone, the club statement...
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?
Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury
British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
SkySports
QPR 2-1 Reading: Lyndon Dykes scores twice to send Mick Beale's Rangers up to third
QPR leapfrogged Reading and moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Norwich by coming from behind to beat the Royals 2-1 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men fell behind to an Andy Carroll penalty (30) shortly after they had controversially been denied one of their own when Sam Hutchinson's blatant handball was not spotted by the officials.
SkySports
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira score to put Gunners top of Europa League group
A much-changed Arsenal side eased past Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt, with Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira scoring to put the Gunners top of their Europa League group with a 3-0 win. With a Super Sunday clash with Liverpool on the horizon this weekend, Arsenal made eight changes from the...
SkySports
Burnley 1-1 Stoke City: Harry Clarke earns late point for Potters
Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Harry Clarke's late header earned Stoke City a point at Turf Moor. The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.
SkySports
Kyle Walker: Manchester City and England full-back undergoes groin surgery | World Cup spot at risk
Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury. Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Walker came into the game feeling a niggle in his groin, which worsened during the game and he was taken off just before half-time.
FIFA・
SkySports
Peter Wright comments on MVG's 'mediocre game' | Michael van Gerwen: I'm still winning titles
Peter Wright commented on Michael van Gerwen's current form, believing that players have caught up with MVG's 'mediocre game'. Van Gerwen argued that while his form isn't great, he's still winning titles.
SkySports
Brighton: Can the Seagulls keep pace at the top end of the Premier League as they prepare to face Tottenham this weekend?
What a way to make an early impression. Roberto De Zerbi could be seen fist pumping and punching the air in a manner most can't when stationed in the opposition dugout at Anfield. It was his first game in charge of new club Brighton. There's scarcely a tougher Premier League...
SkySports
Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football
After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports
Hull City's Pedro Martins talks break down, chairman Acun Ilicali confirms, leaving Andy Dawson in caretaker charge
Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali has confirmed that negotiations have ended with Pedro Martins about the vacant managerial position. The Tigers dismissed Shota Arveladze after eight months at the helm just hours before their game against Luton last Friday and are on the hunt for a new manager. Martins looked...
SkySports
Open de Espana: Jon Rahm makes strong start in bid to join Seve Ballesteros as three-time winner
Rahm, who won the event in 2018 and 2019, mixed an eagle and six birdies with a lone bogey to post a seven-under 64 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and stay in touch with early pacesetters Ashun Wu, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Darius van Driel. Beginning on the back...
GOLF・
SkySports
Ellen White: Former Lionesses striker recalls 'raw emotion' of Euros final after making decision to retire pre-tournament
"When I arrived here today and saw it, I was like 'I want it, I'm going to hold it, I want to cuddle it'." Ellen White's face lit up when she clapped eyes on the silhouette of the European trophy, its silver glint shimmering in the September sunshine. It evoked...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged
Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
SkySports
Rebecca Spencer on lack of black WSL players & why she swapped England for Jamaica
Rebecca Spencer says there's a lack of black players in the WSL and feels we need more representation to inspire young, black talent. She also explains how her and other players from ethnic backgrounds plan to tackle discrimination in football.
