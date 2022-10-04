ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies aged 61

Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. Ventrone, nicknamed 'The Marine' in Italy because of his rigorous training regimes, arrived at Spurs with Antonio Conte in November 2021. Spurs confirmed his passing on Thursday and said "he will be greatly missed by everyone". Ventrone, the club statement...
SOCCER
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?

Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
TENNIS
SkySports

QPR 2-1 Reading: Lyndon Dykes scores twice to send Mick Beale's Rangers up to third

QPR leapfrogged Reading and moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Norwich by coming from behind to beat the Royals 2-1 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men fell behind to an Andy Carroll penalty (30) shortly after they had controversially been denied one of their own when Sam Hutchinson's blatant handball was not spotted by the officials.
SOCCER
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Stoke City: Harry Clarke earns late point for Potters

Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Harry Clarke's late header earned Stoke City a point at Turf Moor. The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Kyle Walker: Manchester City and England full-back undergoes groin surgery | World Cup spot at risk

Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury. Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Walker came into the game feeling a niggle in his groin, which worsened during the game and he was taken off just before half-time.
FIFA
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged

Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
PREMIER LEAGUE

