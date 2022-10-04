Gianluca Scamacca came off the bench to give West Ham a 1-0 win at Anderlecht and put them in firm control of Group B in the Europa Conference League.The Italian scored with a clinical finish to make it three wins from three matches of the third-tier competition for the Londoners and effectively put one foot in the knockout stages.It needed the £35m signing to do the damage nine minutes after coming on, but the Hammers could have had it wrapped up long before that in Belgium.David Moyes’s side wasted a host of chances, with Said Benrahma guilty of several glaring...

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO