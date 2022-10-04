Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports
Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Cosgrove strikes injury-time winner for leaders Argyle
Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross. Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put...
SkySports
Ross County 0-5 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick in big win for visitors
Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against Ross County at Dingwall. The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors. Ross County have now gone six games without a win,...
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Kyle Walker: Manchester City and England full-back undergoes groin surgery | World Cup spot at risk
Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury. Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Walker came into the game feeling a niggle in his groin, which worsened during the game and he was taken off just before half-time.
FIFA・
BBC
First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley
A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Brighton: Can the Seagulls keep pace at the top end of the Premier League as they prepare to face Tottenham this weekend?
What a way to make an early impression. Roberto De Zerbi could be seen fist pumping and punching the air in a manner most can't when stationed in the opposition dugout at Anfield. It was his first game in charge and could scarcely have been tougher. Yet, as the clock...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
BBC
Burton Albion 0-1 Fleetwood Town
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win
Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
UEFA・
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held
QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
SkySports
Liverpool weigh up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has confirmed that his club held discussions over signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - but opted against a move.
Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel suffers ‘unfortunate’ freak injury while sitting on a stool
BLACKPOOL defender Jordan Gabriel is facing weeks on the sidelines after he was injured sitting on a stool. Gabriel, 24, missed Blackpool's draw at Sunderland on Tuesday night after suffering a meniscus tear in his knee at home, manager Michael Appleton has revealed. Appleton said: "He did it at home...
SkySports
Paper Talk: Is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time at Southampton coming to a close?
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Ralph Hasenhuttl's time at Southampton is coming to a close as the club consider the timing of the Austrian coach's departure. Everton will have to pay only £4.5m to sign England international Conor Coady from Wolves next summer. Steve...
Gianluca Scamacca climbs off bench to earn West Ham Europa League victory at Anderlecht
Gianluca Scamacca came off the bench to give West Ham a 1-0 win at Anderlecht and put them in firm control of Group B in the Europa Conference League.The Italian scored with a clinical finish to make it three wins from three matches of the third-tier competition for the Londoners and effectively put one foot in the knockout stages.It needed the £35m signing to do the damage nine minutes after coming on, but the Hammers could have had it wrapped up long before that in Belgium.David Moyes’s side wasted a host of chances, with Said Benrahma guilty of several glaring...
Pressure builds on West Brom boss Steve Bruce after their woeful start to the Championship season leaves them in the relegation zone
Steve Bruce is under increasing pressure as West Brom manager after a dreadful start to the campaign that has left them in the Championship relegation zone. The Albion boss has a win rate of just 26 per cent since taking charge last February and faced fans' ire after his side lost 1-0 at Preston on Wednesday.
SkySports
Europa hits and misses: Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's big-game player but Cristiano Ronaldo flounders
After a hugely disappointing 2021/22 season that was hampered by poor form and a shoulder injury, Marcus Rashford appears to be enjoying a bounce-back campaign under Erik ten Hag. In just eight matches under the Dutchman, the 24-year-old has already bettered his assists tally from last season and has matched...
Comments / 0