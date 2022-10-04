ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

