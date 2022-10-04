Read full article on original website
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
Shreveport Leaders Say Jail Crowding Is Now Critical Problem
Jail overcrowding in Caddo Parish is now an emergency and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is desperately looking for ways to ease the problem. Sheriff Steve Prator called the panel together to address the rising numbers at Caddo Correctional Center. He says the jail currently has 1,506. The lockup was built to house 1,070 prisoners. The emergency number was bumped up to 1500 during Katrina when inmates were moved to Caddo from south Louisiana.
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man
On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
KEEL is a Shreveport Bossier City Radio station bringing breaking news and trending talk to the region.https://710keel.com/
