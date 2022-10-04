Read full article on original website
SkySports
Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield: Ben Jackson earns point for Terriers in six-goal thriller
Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors - who finished the match with 10 men - scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas'...
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Cosgrove strikes injury-time winner for leaders Argyle
Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross. Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put...
SkySports
Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions
Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic: Christopher Nkunku scores in dramatic Champions League encounter
Christopher Nkunku scored for RB Leipzig as they beat Celtic 3-1 in a dramatic Champions League encounter, which included two VAR interventions and a Joe Hart howler. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Chelsea are close to signing Nkunku, and the forward showed just why he is so sought after in Europe.
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
BBC
Scottish gossip: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Jurgen Klopp, Liel Abada, Tom Lawrence
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman) Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win
Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
SkySports
Preston 1-0 West Brom: Emil Riis scores winner as pressure mounts on Baggies boss Steve Bruce
Preston earned their first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, sending the Baggies tumbling into the Championship relegation zone to pile further pressure on under-fire manager Steve Bruce. Striker Emil Riis was the matchwinner, the Dane's goal - only Preston's fourth of the campaign...
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SkySports
'He cannot believe it!' - Martin Lukeman miscounts match darts!
Ross Smith gifted a chance for Martin Lukeman to win the match only for 'Smash' to miscount! The Watford thrower eventually completed victory in a deciding-leg shoot-out.
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
Yardbarker
Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising
Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
BBC
Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina: Robbie Neilson says hosts aim to 'take game to' Italians
Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina. Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Robbie Neilson says Hearts will look to "take the game to" Fiorentina...
UEFA・
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton striker back on song after off-field problems
Elijah Adebayo admitted problems off the pitch had affected his performances on it after scoring his first goals of the season against Huddersfield. Adebayo, 24, netted twice for Luton in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road. He had not scored since a 1-1 draw with Blackpool in April - the...
SkySports
Europa hits and misses: Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's big-game player but Cristiano Ronaldo flounders
After a hugely disappointing 2021/22 season that was hampered by poor form and a shoulder injury, Marcus Rashford appears to be enjoying a bounce-back campaign under Erik ten Hag. In just eight matches under the Dutchman, the 24-year-old has already bettered his assists tally from last season and has matched...
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Player ratings as dominant Reds ease past Rangers
Report and player ratings as Liverpool beat Rangers in the Champions League.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held
QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
