Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO