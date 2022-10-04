ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions

Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win

Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
Yardbarker

Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising

Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
BBC

Elijah Adebayo: Luton striker back on song after off-field problems

Elijah Adebayo admitted problems off the pitch had affected his performances on it after scoring his first goals of the season against Huddersfield. Adebayo, 24, netted twice for Luton in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road. He had not scored since a 1-1 draw with Blackpool in April - the...
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held

QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
