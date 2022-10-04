ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory

Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE

