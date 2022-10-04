Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Yet Again To Break The Deadlock Against FC Copenhagen
Erling Haaland has got yet another goal to his name as he scored the first against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.
The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
'It's Been A Tough Start To The Season For Me' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Talks About His Form After World Class Goal
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
SkySports
Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Cosgrove strikes injury-time winner for leaders Argyle
Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross. Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put...
SkySports
Ross County 0-5 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick in big win for visitors
Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against Ross County at Dingwall. The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors. Ross County have now gone six games without a win,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield: Ben Jackson earns point for Terriers in six-goal thriller
Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors - who finished the match with 10 men - scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas'...
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
Brighton: Can the Seagulls keep pace at the top end of the Premier League as they prepare to face Tottenham this weekend?
What a way to make an early impression. Roberto De Zerbi could be seen fist pumping and punching the air in a manner most can't when stationed in the opposition dugout at Anfield. It was his first game in charge and could scarcely have been tougher. Yet, as the clock...
SkySports
Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football
After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Liverpool weigh up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has confirmed that his club held discussions over signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - but opted against a move.
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports
Europa hits and misses: Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's big-game player but Cristiano Ronaldo flounders
After a hugely disappointing 2021/22 season that was hampered by poor form and a shoulder injury, Marcus Rashford appears to be enjoying a bounce-back campaign under Erik ten Hag. In just eight matches under the Dutchman, the 24-year-old has already bettered his assists tally from last season and has matched...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
The top 10 most goals scored in a single Premier League season
Alan Shearer may have the record for most Premier League goals overall, but who has got the most in a single season?
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory
Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
Comments / 0