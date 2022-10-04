Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions
Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
SkySports
Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Cosgrove strikes injury-time winner for leaders Argyle
Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross. Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put...
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory
Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
SkySports
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
UEFA・
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SkySports
Ellen White: Former Lionesses striker recalls 'raw emotion' of Euros final after making decision to retire pre-tournament
"When I arrived here today and saw it, I was like 'I want it, I'm going to hold it, I want to cuddle it'." Ellen White's face lit up when she clapped eyes on the silhouette of the European trophy, its silver glint shimmering in the September sunshine. It evoked...
SkySports
Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football
After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
Sporting News
Charlie Austin backs himself to star with Brisbane Roar as he looks to prove point in A-League Men
He's yet to make his A-League Men (ALM) debut for Brisbane Roar, but Charlie Austin has already been a breath of fresh air for the competition. From his dyed-blonde hair to laid-back interviews, the 33-year-old caught the eye without even kicking a ball. Speaking to The Sporting News at the...
BBC
Burton Albion 0-1 Fleetwood Town
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League result, score and reaction as Silva scores twice as Leipzig win
RB Leipzig earned their first Champions League points this season after a quickfire double from Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike sealed a 3-1 home win over Celtic.Nkunku twice raced clear to find the net - his first attempt was ruled a fraction offside after a VAR check but the Frenchman made amends in the 27th minute, poking the ball past the advancing Joe Hart and slotting home from a tight angle.The visitors got off to the perfect start in the second half, drawing level after two minutes when Furuhashi held off three Leipzig defenders before laying the...
UEFA・
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held
QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
BBC
Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham: Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scores winner
Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored the winner against Anderlecht as West Ham recorded a third straight victory in the Europa Conference League. Scamacca guided it into the bottom corner with a first-time strike on the turn, late in the second half. West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was forced to make an...
Championship roundup: Bruce under pressure as West Brom slip into bottom three
Emil Riis piled the pressure on Steve Bruce as Preston extended West Brom’s winless Championship run to seven games. In a lively start, Riis converted Álvaro Fernández’s seventh-minute cross. Grady Diangana might have levelled almost immediately for the visitors and Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu both...
Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League
NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
SkySports
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
