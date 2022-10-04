ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions

Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
SOCCER
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory

Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
SPORTS
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luton Town#Huddersfield#Sky Sports However
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SOCCER
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Burton Albion 0-1 Fleetwood Town

Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SOCCER
The Independent

RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League result, score and reaction as Silva scores twice as Leipzig win

RB Leipzig earned their first Champions League points this season after a quickfire double from Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike sealed a 3-1 home win over Celtic.Nkunku twice raced clear to find the net - his first attempt was ruled a fraction offside after a VAR check but the Frenchman made amends in the 27th minute, poking the ball past the advancing Joe Hart and slotting home from a tight angle.The visitors got off to the perfect start in the second half, drawing level after two minutes when Furuhashi held off three Leipzig defenders before laying the...
UEFA
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held

QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
SOCCER
BBC

Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham: Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scores winner

Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored the winner against Anderlecht as West Ham recorded a third straight victory in the Europa Conference League. Scamacca guided it into the bottom corner with a first-time strike on the turn, late in the second half. West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was forced to make an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League

NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE

