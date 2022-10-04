Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a press conference after beating the Carolina Panthers 26-16 Sunday, Arizona Cardinals star defensive end JJ Watt emotionally discussed the impending birth of his son and his diagnosis of atrial fibrillation. The 33-year-old Watt was diagnosed with the rhythm disorder on Wednesday and had his...
WCTV
FSU-Graduate Assistants United to Hold Action for Graduate Assistants Rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Graduate Assistants are gathering at FSU to air grievances regarding their stipends, fees, healthcare, benefits and safety. An open letter addressing some of these shortcomings was emailed to President Richard McCullough on August 2, 2022, and received no response. The main purpose of this action is to allow graduate assistants to speak about the problems that they face while working and studying at FSU. Media presence is requested to report on the stories and struggles of graduate assistants.
