FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
USC News
USC health researchers rise to the challenge of improving diversity in clinical trials
When USC cancer epidemiologist Mariana Stern arrived in the United States to pursue a science career, her PhD mentor was from Argentina, just as she was. He understood her culture, where she came from, what her training was like — and helped her feel confident and at home. Today, when she goes to a conference and meets trainees from Latin America, she immediately connects, gives them her business card and tells them to reach out to her.
USC News
142 years old, and still fighting on
USC — officially founded Oct. 6, 1880, when Los Angeles was little more than a frontier town — first opened its doors to 53 students and 10 teachers. Back then, the “city” still lacked paved streets, electric lights, telephones and a reliable fire alarm system. Today,...
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the world
Los Angeles, America's second-largest city and the West Coast's economic powerhouse, had been populated by indigenous tribes such as the Chumash and Tongva hunter-gatherers, By 8000 B.C.The first European to visit the region was Portuguese sailor Juan Rodrguez Cabrillo in 1542, but it wasn't until 1769 that Gaspar de Portolá founded a Spanish settlement in the Los Angeles area.
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
kcrw.com
Can Salton Sea be saved? It’s turning into an ecological disaster
The water of the Salton Sea is so salty that birds, fish, and insects can’t survive. Its lakebed also grows drier by the day, revealing toxic dust that can blow all the way to Los Angeles. The body of water is a far cry from its heyday in the mid-20th century as a resort oasis in the desert between Joshua Tree and the U.S.-Mexico border. A recent plan to fix it included pumping desalinated ocean water from the Sea of Cortez — but it’s been rejected by a state panel led by UC Santa Cruz experts.
USC News
Institute for Advanced Catholic Studies at USC hosts celebration of Catholic faith and street art in Orange County
The second installment of popular IACS series will explore the influences of Catholicism and the presence of the Virgin Mary in urban art. The influences of Catholic faith and spirituality on street art will be on display in Orange County on Sunday, Oct. 23. Hosted by the Institute for Advanced...
USC News
Zero waste team goes mobile, bringing sustainability to USC tailgating
Amid the high-energy atmosphere of pre-football tailgate celebrations on McCarthy Quad, you might spot a small electric cart weaving like a centipede through rows of tents, port-a-potties and a phalanx of cardinal and gold jerseys. It moves slowly, stops often and draws selfie-seeking fans who think the mobile recycling station...
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
laschoolreport.com
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
Warmer temperatures, sunshine expected Friday in SoCal
Southern California should see warm temperatures on Friday and through the weekend, but cooler conditions are coming soon.
USC News
Story #37: America Ferrera
“JEP sparked a flame in me and the flame is still burning”. Those are the words of famous actress and USC alumna America Ferrera at our 40th anniversary gala 10 years ago. In her speech, she said that every youth deserves the opportunity to reach their potential. She joined JEP in an effort to make this a reality for the students JEP serves.
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Astra Lumina Brings The Stars To Earth In A Magical Nighttime Adventure, Coming To LA In December
Stargazing is one thing, but Astra Lumina—a new night walk experience from renowned studio Moment Factory—sets visitors off on a nighttime journey to discover the illuminating wonder of the stars. The celebrated Lumina Night Walk series has wowed millions across the globe, and this highly-anticipated experience will make its California debut in Los Angeles on December 8th. This is the experience you’ve been waiting for, and you can join the waitlist to get access to tickets before they’re widely available! Going for a nighttime stroll under the stars is a great way to center oneself and rediscover a childlike wonder that we can often forget in the bustle of everyday life. Astra Lumina takes this wonder one step further, pulling the stars down to Earth with a stunning blend of art, technology, and scenography. As you step into the mysterious world of Astra Lumina, you will embark on an elevating emotional journey that will leave you forever transformed.
NBC Los Angeles
Compton Opens New Vegetable and Fruit ‘People's Garden' With Special Ceremony
It took a partnership between non-profits and the USDA to make the vegetable and fruit garden in a city where healthy food options have often been limited. Wednesday afternoon NBC4 spoke with the woman who pulled it all together. From rich soil that was carefully irrigated, fertilized, and planted the...
Daily Trojan
Battling racism within my own community
As an Asian Australian, I was excited to move to California because I had heard it was more welcoming, diverse and inclusive. Based on narratives from my friends and from what I saw on social media, it seemed as though people were more aware here — it’s not perfect, but dialogue actually exists regarding being racially informed and sensitive to various marginalized communities. In comparison to my home city, I felt that Los Angeles had more prospects in terms of diversity.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
