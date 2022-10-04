ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Wallets created in Sept. were 3.60M; can it assure a price hike

While the highly anticipated Cardano Vasil Hard Fork might have failed to return the expected positive price reaction for ADA, the upgrade led to a series of growth in ecosystem metrics for Cardano in September. According to data from the Cardano Foundation, within the 30-day period, Cardano recorded a 4.20%...
ambcrypto.com

As Axie Infinity [AXS] prepares for recovery, why long bets may not be ideal

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS plateaued at $13 while forming a bearish pattern. Supply out of exchanges witnessed an uptick over the last three days. Over the last few days, Axie Infinity’s [AXS]...
ambcrypto.com

Why Cardano’s latest support level plays a critical role after recent losses

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] was expected to surge on the price charts after the Vasil hardfork was pushed out. Yet, the price persisted in its downtrend, and good news might not be enough to change the bearish backdrop that the crypto market has seen in recent months.
ambcrypto.com

Cosmos [ATOM] hub roadmap 2.0 and its Q3 2022 report

Cosmos garnered a lot of investors’ attention after it released its “Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0.” In addition to that, its native token ATOM showed a positive change in terms of its total value locked (TVL), developer activity, and the total number of holders in Q3 of 2022.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: This is the silver lining to its post-Merge performance

It’s been more than 2 weeks since Ethereum’s Merge happened. However, the hype that existed before the event died down soon, with the event followed by disinterest in the cryptocurrency. Glassnode recently confirmed this outcome after observing a sustained drop in ETH Open Interest in perpetual Futures contracts.
ambcrypto.com

Chiliz [CHZ] on-chain metrics to consider before going long this week

CHZ is among the cryptocurrencies that have delivered the most gains recovering from June lows. It just concluded a 25% retracement from its September highs. However, multiple signs including a new listing may allow the bulls to regain control. CHZ demand tends to increase every time Chiliz lists a new...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] is finally seeing green, but what role did the whales play

After what can be considered a long and never-ending wait, Bitcoin [BTC] managed to find some green pastures on the charts finally. This sparked joy within the crypto-community as investors and enthusiasts were expecting a breakout soon. Apart from this, several other interesting developments acted in favor of the king coin.
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the odds of SAND reaching $1 in the coming week

Binance U.S. confirmed that the exchange will be adding the Sandbox [SAND] token on the platform. This news was also retweeted by Sandbox on their Twitter account. Since the news broke, investors and SAND reacted positively to this announcement. Furthermore, the trend appeared to be continuing as of 5 October....
ambcrypto.com

Lido Finance launches layer-2 Ethereum staking- Decoding its impact on LDO

In a series of tweets made by Lido Finance [LDO] on 6 October, the leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform confirmed the launch of ETH staking on layer two scaling solutions with token bridging to Arbitrum One and Optimism. In July, Lido Finance hinted at this movement when the team noted...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s hashrate posts impressive numbers, but when will BTC’s price do that

According to a tweet by Messari (crypto analytics platform), Bitcoin’s hashrate has grown significantly compared to Q2. Evidently, the growth in BTC’s hashrate would end up making the BTC network more secure. However, if BTC’s price declines even further, a large amount of selling pressure from the miners’ end can’t be ruled out.
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin: How BNB buyers can capitalize on this breakout rally

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The altcoin could find reliable rebounding grounds. Funding rates and Open Interest displayed a slight bearish edge. Since dropping towards its 16-month low in mid-June, Binance coin [BNB] has...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: Will this ‘upgrade plan’ help DOT rally in near-term

Polkadot published a tweet on their Twitter page in which they highlighted various proposals that were focused on big network enhancements that were going to be implemented in the near future. In their official statement, they went into detail about further features that members of the network may expect to...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: How soon can traders expect DOT to go up in Q4

Polkadot [DOT] has been in the headlines for all the right reasons in the last few weeks. The updates regarding the partnerships and collaborations have played in favor of the blockchain. Thus, inviting investors’ interest. The latest integration was the launch of the KILT Protocol on the Polkadot Relay...
ambcrypto.com

Solana: Predicting SOL’s likely response to this resistance range

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana approached its three-week resistance mark. Can it induce a near-term rally?. The altcoin witnessed an uptick in its funding rates. The long/short ratio revealed a slight bearish edge...
ambcrypto.com

Why are Zcash holders worried, given the growth in size of blockchain

Concerns about a potential spam attack have arisen as a result of the unexpected growth in the size of the Zcash (ZEC) blockchain caused by increasing transaction volumes. Jameson Lopp, co-founder, and CTO of Bitcoin storage business Casa brought this to light in a tweet and stated the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in just a few months.
ambcrypto.com

BNB network on standstill amid $100M exploit – Everything unheard

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), confirmed that the BNB chain was suspending transactions at 11:51 pm UTC on 6 October. According to the crypto exchange chief, the decision was necessary following a $100 million exploit within the network. CZ had also added that the lost assets represented a quarter of...
ambcrypto.com

BCH investors must watch out for a move below these levels to minimize losses

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin Cash forms both a triangle pattern as well as a range. To buy or not to buy, that is the question. Bitcoin [BTC] surfaced above the $20k...
ambcrypto.com

Going long on Chainlink [LINK] in Q4? Read this report first

Good news recently came in for Chainlink [LINK] after what seemed like a month of ups and downs. According to a recent tweet from LunarCrush, LINK was among the “largest movers in the top 100” on 4 October as “Bullish” Chainlink news was trending following SmartCon.
ambcrypto.com

THORChain’s latest Avalanche-related announcement can lead RUNE to…

RUNE just concluded a 52% drawdown from August highs and investors might be in for interesting times ahead. The recent low resulted in a retest of its previous bottom range in June. On top of that, THORChain just announced a new development that might facilitate more liquidity into RUNE. It...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Assessing the impact of BTC’s correlation with traditional markets

No thanks to the worsening macroeconomic conditions, the cryptocurrency market was severely beaten down in the last quarter, a new report from Cryptorank (an analytics platform) showed. Following the severe decimation in the prices of many cryptocurrency assets that plagued the first half of the year, Q3 opened with a...
