The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best gamepad for the Xbox One/Xbox Series consoles, and one of the best for PCs. It has an excellent feel, plus hardware and software customization tricks that the standard Xbox Wireless Controller does not. It’s also quite expensive at $179.99. With that in mind, Microsoft now offers the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (we’ll refer to it as the Elite Core going forward). At $129.99, the Elite Core is $50 less than the standard Elite, and it’s the same controller at its heart. The savings come from Microsoft ditching the Elite's carrying case, cradle, rear paddles, and alternate analog sticks and direction pads. The paddle removal feels odd, since the connections remain on the gamepad's back and the controller feels a bit naked without them. But this is otherwise the same gamepad that you can upgrade to the full Elite for another $60.

