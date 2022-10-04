Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
PC Magazine
Google Shows Off Pixel Tablet, But It Doesn't Arrive Until 2023
The new Pixel phones and Pixel Watch were the biggest news at Google's event on Thursday, but we also got a glimpse of a new product for next year: the Pixel Tablet. Google finally unveiled its newest Android tablet, but unlike the phones and smartwatch you won't be able to get your hands on the Pixel Tablet until 2023.
PC Magazine
HP Envy 16 Review
Officially, HP's Envy laptops are only its second-best consumer models, slotted between affordable Pavilions and flagship Spectres, but you'd never know it from looking at the new Envy 16 (starts at $1,389; $1,809 as tested). A desktop replacement that straddles the content creation and gaming segments, it's available with a blazing Intel Core i9 processor and a snazzy OLED display, as well as luxuries like a 5-megapixel webcam. It's neither cheap nor feather-light, and its midrange Nvidia graphics processor won't satisfy fanatic gamers, but it's an attractive all-around performer that costs hundreds less than a comparably equipped Dell XPS 15. Indeed, it's impressive enough to replace the XPS 15 as our Editors' Choice holder among premium creative laptops.
PC Magazine
Amazon Prime Membership: What Is Included and How Much Does it Cost?
What started in 2005 as a simple subscription for free two-day shipping has evolved into a full-fledged membership program with over 200 million members. But what does an Amazon Prime membership get you in 2022?. Subscribers receive shipping benefits, exclusive discounts, and access to multiple Amazon-owned services like Prime Video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Acer Unveils World's Lightest 16-Inch OLED Laptop
Acer today revealed the Swift Edge, which counts as the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. The Switch Edge weighs just 2.58lbs (1.17kg), but hasn't skimped on features to achieve it. The base model ships with Windows 11 Home and uses an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U octa-core processor running at 2.7GHz, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.
PC Magazine
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core Review
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best gamepad for the Xbox One/Xbox Series consoles, and one of the best for PCs. It has an excellent feel, plus hardware and software customization tricks that the standard Xbox Wireless Controller does not. It’s also quite expensive at $179.99. With that in mind, Microsoft now offers the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (we’ll refer to it as the Elite Core going forward). At $129.99, the Elite Core is $50 less than the standard Elite, and it’s the same controller at its heart. The savings come from Microsoft ditching the Elite's carrying case, cradle, rear paddles, and alternate analog sticks and direction pads. The paddle removal feels odd, since the connections remain on the gamepad's back and the controller feels a bit naked without them. But this is otherwise the same gamepad that you can upgrade to the full Elite for another $60.
PC Magazine
Valve Ends Steam Deck Waitlist, Opens Up Orders for Docking Station
Valve now has enough inventory to end the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can order a unit today and expect to receive it in one to two weeks. On Thursday, third-party website SteamDB spotted Valve nixing its reservation system. As you can see, all three models of the product have a “Buy Now” button under them.
PC Magazine
Let a Robot Hoover Your Home With a Discounted iRobot Roomba 694
Cleaning your house doesn't need to be a back-breaking chore or an expensive contract. iRobot's Roomba 694(Opens in a new window) keeps floors spick and span for a wallet-friendly $199—$75 off from Amazon. Featuring a three-stage cleaning system and various built-in smart controls, this robot vacuum is a welcome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
SanDisk's Pro-G40 Is an 'Ultra-Rugged' Portable SSD
SanDisk today launched its most rugged portable SSD yet, which will survive being immersed in water, dropped from height, and crushed. The Pro-G40 SSD is referred to as "ultra-rugged" due to its IP68 dust/water resistance rating. It can also handle 4,000lb of crush resistance, and drops of up to 3 meters without your data being at risk. The NVMe SSD contained inside is combined with an aluminum core to pull away heat and a "pro-grade" enclosure for protection.
PC Magazine
Running Linux 5.19.2 on an Intel Laptop Can Damage the Display
A recent version of the Linux kernel can create a nasty flickering effect on Intel-powered laptops—to the point the problem may damage the display. The problem involves a bug in the 5.19.2 release for the Linux kernel. On Monday, an Intel software engineer named Ville Syrjälä noted the software contains a “potentially bogus panel power sequencing delays, which may harm the LCD panel.”
PC Magazine
Facebook Introduces New Feed Customization Tools
Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize your Feed. The social network this week introduced the option to see more or less of its recommendations, as well as content from people and communities you follow. Appearing "periodically" in users' Feeds, folks will soon be able to tap the three-dot...
Comments / 0